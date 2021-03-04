Assam Election 2021: Five cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct reported, says EC

Election to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Assam Election 2021: Five cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been reported from different areas of Assam on Wednesday, according to the state election department.

MCC violation cases have been reported from Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Kaliabor, Jorhat and Lakhimpur districts. The cases involve putting up posters in public places, scooter distribution to beneficiaries, placing of banner without no-objection certificates and despatching of blanket in a truck, sources said.

Concerned officers rushed to the spot on receipt of the complaints and disposed the cases, they said. The blankets were seized and kept in safe custody.

After declaration of elections to the state assembly, the state election department has kept a strong vigil upon any complaint of violation of Model Code of Conduct.

An amount of Rs 64.43 lakh in cash and liquor worth Rs 53.58 lakh have also been seized by the police, flying squad and excise officials across the state.

Election to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.