Assam Election 2021: Five cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct reported, says EC

Assam Election 2021: MCC violation cases have been reported from Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Kaliabor, Jorhat and Lakhimpur districts.
Election to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.
Assam Election 2021: Five cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been reported from different areas of Assam on Wednesday, according to the state election department.
MCC violation cases have been reported from Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Kaliabor, Jorhat and Lakhimpur districts. The cases involve putting up posters in public places, scooter distribution to beneficiaries, placing of banner without no-objection certificates and despatching of blanket in a truck, sources said.