Assam Election 2021: Cast vote keeping in mind future of your children, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tells asks Assam women

Assam Election 2021: The rate of crime against women in the state is the highest in the country and the present government did nothing to improve the situation, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Assam Election 2021: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the women of Assam to vote responsibly in the upcoming election as it is very important for the future for them and their children.

The rate of crime against women in the state is the highest in the country and the present government did nothing to improve the situation, she claimed while interacting with women tea garden workers and Self Help Group (SHG) members at Gohpur in Bishwanath district.

“When you vote, think carefully and understand whether the political party you are choosing and the leaders who are going to represent you are capable of making policies that will strengthen the future of your children,” she told the gathering.

The BJP government is distributing scooter to girls before the election but during the last five years, they have done nothing for women, Gandhi claimed.

Under a scheme, the state government has distributed two-wheelers to Class 12 girl students who passed in the first division from the state board.

The prices of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel are skyrocketing, the Congress leader said.

The condition of tea garden workers has remained the same during the last five years and their wages have increased very little, Gandhi said.

The Assam cabinet last month approved a proposal to increase the daily wage of tea garden workers in the state to Rs 318, including Rs 101 for ration.

The Congress has already announced that when it forms the government, the minimum daily wage of the tea garden workers will be enhanced to Rs 365, Gandhi said.

“Women’s life is full of struggle. They bear the burden of the household as well as work to earn a living. They have immense power of tolerance but that does not mean, they have to suffer and be persecuted”, she said.

Women have power in their hands which comes from their right to vote and the party which will come to power must understand that by empowering women, the society and the future is empowered, the Congress leader added.

Elections to the northeastern state will be conducted in three phases – on March 27, April 1 and April 6.