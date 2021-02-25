Assam Election 2021: Amit Shah says need to rid Assam from floods, infiltration and violence

BJP and AGP will form the next government in Assam with a two-third majority, said Amit Shah.

Assam Election 2021: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah today said that the entire northeast is witnessing development under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, not only in Assam, a new era of development has started in the entire northeast. There was a time when Assam was known for agitation and violence. PM Modi did everything to bring peace and prestige to Assam. It’s the Modi government that conferred Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika,” said Shah in Nagaon.

He said that Congress leader Tarun Gogoi had also made great contributions for the state and he was given Padma Bhushan in the regime of PM Narendra Modi.

Shah said that the Assam that was known for agitations, weapons and violence is now known for development, industrial investment, education and tourism. “This journey is incomplete. It’s the first step in the new era of development that was started by CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma under the leadership of PM Modi. We have to make Assam flood-free, infiltrator-free and violence-free. We have to make Assam and the entire northeast the biggest GDP contributor of the country,” said Amit Shah.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said they are only seen during elections. “Congress leaders are seen only when elections approach. They keep roaming in lanes of Delhi, they are seen only during elections and they have done this again. It was Congress that had fired bullets on the youth of Assam during the Assam Movement,” said Shah.

“To make Congress win, its allies are contesting under different names to cut into BJP’s votes. Their aim is to make Congress win. Everyone knows that they can’t form a government in Assam so they are trying to reduce BJP’s vote share to make Congress win,” claimed Shah.

Shah said that NDA will form the government in Assam. “BJP and AGP will form the next government in Assam with a two-third majority,” he said.

Amit Shah later paid a visit to the Bordowa Satra – the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev in Nagaon. Elections for the 126-member assembly are likely to take place in April this year.