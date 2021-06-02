Assam doctor assault: CM Himanta promises justice, 24 accused arrested in 24 hours

Earlier, a group of people had assaulted a doctor at a hospital in the Hojai district of Assam following the death of a Covid-19 patient yesterday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today informed that 24 accused involved in the barbaric attack on a doctor in the state have been arrested and the charge sheet will be filed at the earliest in the matter. Sarma said that he is personally monitoring this investigation and promised justice will be served. He said that culprits have been identified as Md. Kamaruddin, Md. Jainal uddin, Rehanuddin, Saidul Alam, Rahim uddin, Rajul Islam, Tayebur Rahman, Sahil Islam, Rahimuddin, Abdul Kalam, Nurzul Islam, Abdul Gumi, Dilwar Hussain, Abdul Hussain, Anuwar, Nasirrudin, Alimuddin, Jamil Ahmad, Sarifuddin, Safiquddin, Matibur Rahman and Miss Misba Begum. The CM had said that such an attack on doctors would not be tolerated.

Earlier, a group of people had assaulted a doctor at a hospital in the Hojai district of Assam following the death of a Covid-19 patient yesterday. Hojai Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha said that a critically ill Covid-19 patient succumbed to the disease at Udali Covid Care Centre. Soon after the patient was declared dead, the relatives and a group of people known to the victim arrived there and started beating up the doctor, he said.

Doctor Seuj Kumar Senapati said that the patient’s attendant informed him that the patient hadn’t urinated since morning. Senapati said that he found the patient dead when checked. “His relatives started abusing & beating me,” he said.

A video of the attack which has gone viral on social media showed the doctor was being assaulted by a group of people, including women.

CM Sarma had asked the Special DGP (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

Local Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi said, “The incident of assaulting a doctor at Udali is unacceptable. I have strongly taken up with the district administration to take swift action and bring the culprits to justice.”