Assam: Dhubri Circle Officer among several feared missing as boat capsizes in Brahmaputra

Several persons are feared missing as a boat carrying passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday. Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan M P said that 6-7 persons are still missing and search and rescue operations are underway.

Among the missing people is the Circle Officer of Dhubri, ANI reported.

According to preliminary reports, around 29-30 people were onboard when the country-made boat capsized in the Brahmaputra. However, locals said that around 100 passengers were onboard the ill-fated boat and 10 motorcycles were also on it, PTI reported.

The Bhashani-bound boat had hit the post of a bridge at Adabari, around 3 km from Dhubri town, and capsized, according to officials.

Dhubri Circle Officer Sanju Das, along with a land record official and an office staff were also travelling on the boat to survey an erosion-hit area. The two others managed to swim to safety.

Divers from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into service.

Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority Gyanendra Dev Tripathi told ANI that search operations are underway.