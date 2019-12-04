Assam: Congress MLAs lie on floor in Assembly in protest against New Land Policy

By: |
Published: December 4, 2019 4:51:31 PM

As per the new Land Policy of the state, the landless indigenous people will get an acre of agricultural land and 0.16 acre land for constructing a house, which cannot be sold for 15 years.

The trio lied down on the floor holding banners and placards against the Land Policy 2019. (ANI Image)The trio lied down on the floor holding banners and placards against the Land Policy 2019. (ANI Image)

The Congress on Wednesday staged a protest inside the Assam Legislative Assembly over issues related to New Land Policy and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The protest was organised by Congress’s MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed and two others. The trio lied down on the floor holding banners and placards against the Land Policy 2019.

Ali had called the Land Policy 2019 as ‘unconstitutional’ and asked the Speaker to have a detailed discussion over it. After the Speaker refused to allow discussion, the Baghbar legislator went to the well of the house. The situation led to a ruckus in the assembly with both BJP and opposition Congress hitting out at each other. Following the incident, Ali was suspended from the house and marshalled out of the assembly after having an argument with Speaker Hitesh Goswami.

As per the new Land Policy of the state, the landless indigenous people will get an acre of agricultural land and 0.16 acre land for constructing a house, which cannot be sold for 15 years. In the past, the Assam government had adopted a Land Policy three decades ago in 1989. Apart from the 1989 Land Policy, the government had also adopted it in 1958, 1968 and 1972.

According to the government, the new Land Policy will protect the interests of the indigenous people and remove hurdles over allotment of land and settlements.

“Moreover, the Indian constitution accords equal rights to all citizens. Nobody can be discriminated against based on being indigenous or Indian,” PTI quoted Ali as saying.

On Tuesday, in a separate incident, Congress legislator from Assam’s Jorhat district Rupjyoti Kurmi, slit his palm to protest against the state government’s alleged move to sell some of its defunct enterprises. The incident took place when the proceedings of the house were underway. However, later on, Wednesday, he tendered a written apology to Speaker.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assam: Congress MLAs lie on floor in Assembly in protest against New Land Policy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Weak and compromised’: BJP slams Shiv Sena amid talks of Uddhav Thackeray dropping charges against activists in Bhima Koregaon case
2INX Media case: SC grants bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram
3Parliament Winter Session 2019 Live: BJP slams NCP for politicising police probe into Bhima Koregaon violence