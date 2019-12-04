Assam: Congress MLAs lie on floor in Assembly in protest against New Land Policy

The trio lied down on the floor holding banners and placards against the Land Policy 2019. (ANI Image)

The Congress on Wednesday staged a protest inside the Assam Legislative Assembly over issues related to New Land Policy and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The protest was organised by Congress’s MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed and two others. The trio lied down on the floor holding banners and placards against the Land Policy 2019.

Ali had called the Land Policy 2019 as ‘unconstitutional’ and asked the Speaker to have a detailed discussion over it. After the Speaker refused to allow discussion, the Baghbar legislator went to the well of the house. The situation led to a ruckus in the assembly with both BJP and opposition Congress hitting out at each other. Following the incident, Ali was suspended from the house and marshalled out of the assembly after having an argument with Speaker Hitesh Goswami.

Guwahati: Assam MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed and 2 other MLAs lie down on the floor at state Legislative Assembly over issues of New Land Policy and National Register of Citizens (NRC) among other issues. pic.twitter.com/8rAEUmWr4C — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

As per the new Land Policy of the state, the landless indigenous people will get an acre of agricultural land and 0.16 acre land for constructing a house, which cannot be sold for 15 years. In the past, the Assam government had adopted a Land Policy three decades ago in 1989. Apart from the 1989 Land Policy, the government had also adopted it in 1958, 1968 and 1972.

According to the government, the new Land Policy will protect the interests of the indigenous people and remove hurdles over allotment of land and settlements.

“Moreover, the Indian constitution accords equal rights to all citizens. Nobody can be discriminated against based on being indigenous or Indian,” PTI quoted Ali as saying.

On Tuesday, in a separate incident, Congress legislator from Assam’s Jorhat district Rupjyoti Kurmi, slit his palm to protest against the state government’s alleged move to sell some of its defunct enterprises. The incident took place when the proceedings of the house were underway. However, later on, Wednesday, he tendered a written apology to Speaker.