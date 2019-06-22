Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Ambubachi Mela

Devotees from around the world receive Maa Kamakhya's blessings during the annual Ambubcahi congregation, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Friday. "The power of Maa Kamakhya's blessings enables them to contribute meaningfully to sustain an environment of peace and harmony in the world," Sonowal said while inaugurating Ambubachi Mela here. He said all efforts were taken to sustain the success of last three years in organising the Mela on a grand scale. Urging the people of Guwahati to play the role of hosts to make the Ambubachi Mela a grand success, the chief minister said it was every citizen's moral obligation to make the visitors feel welcome in the state and enable them to take back good memories of Assam with them. Also read:\u00a0Congress seeks inquiry commission to probe \u201ccut money\u201d allegations in West Bengal Union Minister of State (Independent) for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said he was fortunate to get the opportunity to attend Ambubachi Mela as the first programme after assuming office. He stressed on the need to explore more prospects for developing tourism in the state taking advantage of its vast natural resources. During the annual Ambubcahi MELA for the Tantric fertility festival from June 22-25, Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal hill here will remain closed for worship goddess Kamakhya is believed to be menstruating. Likening the earth to Devi Kamakhya, no agricultural activity is undertaken during the period. Over 25 lakh devotees from within and outside the country are expected during the five-day religious congregation, official sources said.