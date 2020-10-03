Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal asserts BJP will return to power after assembly polls in 2021

The chief minister took a dig at the creation of three new regional parties in the state and said the BJP's root is very strong in Assam because of the people's faith and blessings.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday asserted the BJP-led coalition government will return to power in Assam after the next assembly elections due to the relentless development work it has been doing since 2016.

Sonowal said his government has been working for an all-round development in the state and will continue to do so in future too by taking people into confidence.

The BJP-led coalition government in Assam will certainly again assume power after the next assembly elections. The people of the state are satisfied with the government for the development work it has been carried out since 2016, he said after attending a meeting of the state unit of the BJP’s youth wing.

The next assembly election in Assam is due in March-April 2021.

The chief minister took a dig at the creation of three new regional parties in the state and said the BJP’s root is very strong in Assam because of the people’s faith and blessings.

No matter how many political parties are formed, the BJP will return to power, he said.

Sonowal said the BJP has won several elections in the recent past in Assam including the Lok Sabha and Panchayat polls which have reflected that its foundation is very strong in the state.

The chief minister also thanked the Narendra Modi government for extending all round support to his government, saying that because of this, not only Assam but the entire Northeastern region has been marching towards the path of progress.