Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal announces Rs 100-cr package for flood-hit Barak Valley

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today announced a Rs 100-crore package for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of three districts of the Barak Valley, where the situation remained grim.

A report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) today said nearly two lakh people are still reeling under the deluge in six districts — Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.

Twenty-four people have died in the floods in the state, including three in landslides.

The ASDMA said Karimganj is the worst-affected district with more than 1.25 lakh people hit by the deluge, followed by Cachar where over 27,000 people have been hit.

At present, 394 villages are under water and 3,100 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, it said.

The authorities are running 133 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 27,954 people have taken shelter, the report said.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office said, “In view of the devastating flood that swept across the three districts of Barak Valley, the chief minister announced a flood package of Rs 100 crore for relief and rehabilitation.”

The three districts of Barak Valley are Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar.

After taking stock of the prevailing flood conditions of Karimganj and Hailakandi districts yesterday and Cachar this morning, Sonowal asked the authorities concerned to reach out to the affected people and extend all possible support.

The chief minister visited Sibpur area of Silchar town and took stock of the flood- ravaged Silchar-Kalain road, besides meeting inmates of a relief camp at Silchar Government Boys Higher Secondary School, the release said.

Sonowal asked the health department to be alert and form teams to be deployed in rural areas to deal with any possible outbreak of diseases after flood water recedes.

After holding meetings with the officials, he directed the respective district administrations to assess the damages caused by the floods and submit a report to the governmentthe help of the local MLAs, it said.

He asked the water resources department to repair breached embankments along with operationalising sluice gates.