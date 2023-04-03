Security tightened after Assam CM receives threat call from pro-Khalistan activist

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s security was beefed up after a purported audio clip issuing threat to him was sent to some journalists based in Delhi and Assam on Sunday from a person identifying himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, one of the founders of US-based separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), reported The Indian Express.

Pannun, who was calling from unknown phone numbers, claimed that Sikhs were being “tortured” in Assam jail, and asked Sarma to desist from it.

“This message is for Assam CM Himanta Sarma. Your government is harassing and torturing pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Assam and also torturing those who are in jail. Listen very carefully CM Sarma. The fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Indian regime and Modi. Sarma, do not fall prey to this violence. We are seeking liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through the peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. Sarma, if your government is going to torture and harass Sikhs, you will be held accountable…” the caller said in the recorded call, which was received by several journalists.

Pannu is a designated terrorist under the stringent anti-terror law — Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — by the Union Home Ministry. He is presently residing in the United States.

The incident comes after the March 18 crackdown by Punjab police on radical preacher and pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh and his outfit called ‘Waris Punjab De’. Following the crackdown, the Punjab government shifted eight of Amritpal’s close aides, including his uncle Harjit Singh, to the Dibrugarh Central jail in Assam, and invoked National Security Act (NSA) against them.

Meanwhile, Director General of Assam Police G P Singh said a case has been registered against Pannu and the security of Assam CM has been “adequately sensitized”.

He tweeted, “Reference audio clip threatening Hon CM Assam by a person called Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist under Indian law and heading an unlawful association called Sikhs for Justice: A case under appropriate sections of IPC and UAP Act has been registered at STF Police Station of Assam; the security component of Hon CM has been adequately sensitized to the emerging threat. In view of global events, the threat is being taken very seriously by Assam Police. The central agencies have been kept in the loop on the issue.”