Assam CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath for second consecutive term today, top BJP leaders to attend
Himanta Biswa Sarma Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has returned to power in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly for a third consecutive term with a two-thirds majority.
Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to become the Chief Minister of Assam for a second straight term after being elected leader of the BJP-led NDA in the state assembly on Sunday, following the alliance’s massive victory in the elections. Sarma will take oath as Chief Minister on May 12 (today) along with members of his new Council of Ministers.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has returned to power in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly for a third consecutive term with a two-thirds majority. The BJP emerged as the largest party by winning 82 seats, while its allies – the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) – secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA’s tally to 102 seats.
Union minister JP Nadda said that eight BJP MLAs proposed Sarma’s name for the post of legislature party leader. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nadda congratulated Sarma on being elected leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Party.
Top BJP leaders to attend swearing-in ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Ministers from 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, BJP leaders including national president Nitin Nabin, ambassadors from several countries, industrialists and religious leaders will also be present at the event.
Among the states not ruled by the NDA, only Lalduhoma will attend the ceremony.
Four ministers, assembly speaker to take oath along with Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that four cabinet ministers and the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly will also take oath on Tuesday along with him.
Sharing the update, Sarma said, “Happy to announce that four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow, along with me, in the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.”
The four leaders who will be sworn in as ministers are Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog.
Live Updates
06:23 (IST)
12 May 2026
Himanta Biswa Sarma oath taking LIVE: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to Administer Oath
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Himanta Biswa Sarma and selected ministers. The constitutional ceremony formally marks the beginning of the BJP-led NDA government’s third consecutive term in Assam and reinforces democratic continuity in the northeastern state.
06:12 (IST)
12 May 2026
Himanta Biswa Sarma oath taking LIVE: Who all will attend the event?
The oath-taking ceremony in Guwahati has become a major national political event due to the participation of top BJP and NDA leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and several Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states are attending, showcasing the alliance’s unity and growing influence across the country.
The NDA alliance achieved a landslide victory in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections by winning 102 out of 126 seats. The BJP secured 82 seats independently, while AGP and BPF added 10 seats each. This commanding majority strengthened the alliance’s position and paved the way for Himanta Biswa Sarma’s return as Chief Minister.
05:52 (IST)
12 May 2026
Himanta Biswa Sarma oath taking LIVE: Hello and welcome to our blog
Himanta Biswa Sarma is taking oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term on May 12, 2026, marking a historic political milestone. The ceremony at Khanapara Veterinary College Playground in Guwahati symbolizes the BJP-led NDA’s continued dominance in Assam politics after securing a sweeping electoral mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections.