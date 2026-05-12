Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to become the Chief Minister of Assam for a second straight term after being elected leader of the BJP-led NDA in the state assembly on Sunday, following the alliance’s massive victory in the elections. Sarma will take oath as Chief Minister on May 12 (today) along with members of his new Council of Ministers.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has returned to power in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly for a third consecutive term with a two-thirds majority. The BJP emerged as the largest party by winning 82 seats, while its allies – the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) – secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA’s tally to 102 seats.

Union minister JP Nadda said that eight BJP MLAs proposed Sarma’s name for the post of legislature party leader. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nadda congratulated Sarma on being elected leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Party.

Top BJP leaders to attend swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Ministers from 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, BJP leaders including national president Nitin Nabin, ambassadors from several countries, industrialists and religious leaders will also be present at the event.

Among the states not ruled by the NDA, only Lalduhoma will attend the ceremony.

Four ministers, assembly speaker to take oath along with Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that four cabinet ministers and the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly will also take oath on Tuesday along with him.

Sharing the update, Sarma said, “Happy to announce that four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow, along with me, in the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.”

The four leaders who will be sworn in as ministers are Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog.

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