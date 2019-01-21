Assam citizenship bill: JD(U) adds to BJP’s woes as party fights resentment from within

To control the situation in the state, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday met legislators in Assam and reached out to local party leaders who have voiced concerns regarding the Bill. (File photo/IE)

The discontent with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 has now spread further to include its own party leaders and allies, besides protesting opposition parties. Several party legislators in Assam have voiced their concern as protests against the Bill have rocked the entire Northeast region, with several indigenous organisations claiming that the legislation is a threat to their identity and culture.

Trouble mounted for the BJP after its Bihar ally JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar also decided to oppose the legislation in the Rajya Sabha. A party delegation will also visit Guwahati soon to join the protest against the government by local groups.

To control the situation in the state, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday met legislators in Assam and reached out to local party leaders who have voiced concerns regarding the Bill.

Madhav told BJP leaders that there is a cut-off date (December 31, 2014), that the Bill does not allow mass movement of fresh batches of illegal Bangladeshis into Assam and urged leaders to stick to the party line, The Indian Express reported. Madhav said he would also talk to BJP ally AGP, which earlier quit the government.

According to The Indian Express, some BJP MLAs have raised strong views against the Bill. Dispur MLA Atul Bora, who is among the five legislators to have spoken out against the Bill, says he is ‘not at all convinced’ despite the discussions within the party and added that he stands with the people and has conveyed the same to the party leadership.

Jorhat MLA and Assembly speaker, Hitendra Nath Goswami, welcomed the party’s outreach. However, he added that dialogue is everything and people’s cooperation will be needed to implement the bill even if it passed and to get that cooperation, people’s opinions need to be listened to. MLA from Sootea, Padma Hazarika also hoped that the party would hear everyone’s opinion on the matter.

Similarly, BJP MLA from Bihpuria constituency Debananda Hazarika, who questioned it for granting citizenship on the basis of religion, said that he has been assured by the party that the Bill doesn’t mean open entry to fresh batches of Bangladeshis, and that there is a cut-off.

However, the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday said it would vote against the Citizenship Bill when it is tabled in the Rajya Sabha, notwithstanding the party’s alliance with the BJP. After abstaining from voting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha, the BJP’s ally said it would oppose the Bill in the Rajya Sabha and send a team to Guwahati to support the agitation against it.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the party office-bearers in Patna, with party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar present. This comes weeks after the NDA ally took a stand against the Triple Talaq Bill.

The party’s national general secretary and chief spokesman K C Tyagi said a party delegation, which would comprise Prashant Kishor and himself, among others, would soon visit Assam to take stock of the ramifications of the legislation.

Tyagi told The Indian Express that the party has decided to oppose the Bill because it is against the spirit of Assamese ‘asmita’. Asked whether the party has taken the stand with the coming elections in mind, Tyagi said, “Though we have not yet decided to field any candidate in Assam or any other part of the Northeast, we are an independent party and can take our stand.”

The stance of JD(U) assumes significance in the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its ally in Bihar, facing the heat on the issue in Assam where it is in power and has lost the support of its former ally Asom Gana Parishad following differences on the matter.

Meanwhile, concerned about the ongoing protests in Assam and other northeastern states, the central government has reached out to various groups to calm the situation. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh rang up the All Assam Students Union (AASU) spearheading the agitation over the Bill expressing the Centre’s desire to resolve the issue through discussions.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday claimed that misinformation was being spread about the Bill and asserted that interests of indigenous people will not be harmed. Sonowal appealed to all those opposing the bill to support the Centre’s ‘pragmatic steps’ for implementing the Clause-6 of the Assam Accord.

Just before pressing ahead with the citizenship Bill, the government hoping to contain the possible damage arising out of the legislation had announced a high-level committee to implement Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord and promised grant of Scheduled Tribe status to six communities.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current norm of 12 years, even if they do not possess any document.

A large section of the people and several organisations in the northeast have opposed the bill saying it would nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24 of the year 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

It was after a six-year-long movement by the AASU demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord by the Rajiv Gandhi government and the AASU on August 15, 1985.

Meanwhile, protests showed no sign of waning in Assam even on Saturday as agitators staged semi-clad protests in Tezpur, took out women’s rally in Tinsukia, and organised a citizens’ meeting in Guwahati. In Tezpur, activists staged a semi-clad protest. Shirtless male members of the organisation demonstrated with messages painted on bare bodies as they took out a massive rally through the main thoroughfares demanding the Bill be scrapped immediately.

According to several media reports, the Centre is expected to soon call a meeting of the chief ministers of all northeastern states to address concerns.