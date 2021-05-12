Assam Cabinet Minister List 2021: Check full list of ministers and their portfolios in Himanta Biswa Sarma govt

Assam Cabinet List: There are five new faces in the 14-member cabinet.

Assam Cabinet Minister List 2021: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has allocated portfolios to 13 members of his cabinet yesterday. Assam got its first woman finance minister under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership. His council of ministers comprises 11 ministers from BJP, two from alliance partner AGP and one from the UPPL. There are five new faces including state BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Dass. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has kept the home, personnel, PWD and departments which were not allotted to any other minister. Ajanta Neog, who has also been given charge of the social welfare department, is also the lone woman member in the Sarma cabinet. She has also got the finance ministry. Notably, the finance ministry was held by Sarma in the Sarbananda Sonowal government.

Here’s the full list of Assam Cabinet Ministers:

1. Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma – Chief Minister, Home, Personnel, PWD & any other Department not allotted to any other minister

2. Ranjit Kumar Dass – Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs

3. Atul Bora – Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Border Area Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Cooperation

4. Urkhao Gwra Brahma – Handloom & Textile, Soil Conservation, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes

5. Chandra Mohan Patowary – Transport, Industries & Commerce, Skill Development, Welfare of Minorities

6. Parimal Shuklabaidya – Environment & Forests, Fisheries, Excise

7. Keshab Mahanta – Health & Family Welfare, Science and Technology, Information Technology

8. Ranuj Pegu – Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes- non-BTC

9. Ashok Singhal – Guwahati Development, urban Development, Irrigation

10. Jogen Mohan – Revenue & Disaster Management, hills Area Development, Mines and Minerals

11. Sanjay Kishan – Welfare of Tea Tribes, Labour and Employment

12. Ajanta Neog – Social Welfare, Finance

13. Pijush Hazarika – Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Parliamentary Affairs

14. Bimar Bora – Sports & Youth Welfare, Cultural Affairs, Power, Tourism

New faces in the cabinet are Ranoj Pegu, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Bora, besides Neog. Assam, which has 126 seats in the assembly, is allowed 18 ministers as per the amended Article 164(1A) which says that the total number of ministers in a state shall not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of members of its legislative assembly.

The elections for the Assam assembly was held in three phases while the results were declared on May 2. The NDA led by the BJP secured second consecutive term by winning 75 seats while the Congress-led Mahajot secured victory on 50 seats.