Assam cabinet expansion: Here are the new faces likely in Sarbananda Sonowal government

Although no BJP leaders have made any comments, some reports say that BJP legislators including Siddhartha Bhattacharyya, Sum Ronghang, Tapan Gogoi and Piyush Hazarika can be the new faces in the cabinet.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is all set to expand his cabinet for the first time since the formation of his government in 2015. The six new faces are likely to include four from the BJP and one each from alliance partners, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF).

As per IANS sources, a woman legislator can also be inducted as minister. Reports say that Angoorlata Deka, who won from Batadraba constituency, can make the cut in the list.

Currently, an 11-member cabinet of Sonowal includes seven Bharatiya Janata Party legislators including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Among the remaining four, two are from AGP legislators and two are from BPF.

As per norms, the ministry in Assam can have a maximum of 19 members. However, the Chief Minister is likely to keep the remaining slots unfilled.

From AGP, senior leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury is likely to be inducted in the cabinet. From the BPF, either Emmanuel Moshahary or Chandan Brahma is likely to be nominated.

The expansion of the cabinet pending for almost two years has been a cause of concern for the government. The delaying of expansion has prompted the opposition as well as alliance partners to often point fingers on the functioning of the departments, saying the ministers were overburdened leading to slow pace of developments.