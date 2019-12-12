‘In case you forgot’: Congress reminds of internet shutdown after PM Modi’s Twitter assurance to Assam on CAB

Several organisation in Assam are protesting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) (Photo/ANI)

Congress slams PM Modi over Assam CAB protests: The Congress on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet assuring the people of Assam that they need not worry about the situation in the wake of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2019. Assam and Tripura have been witnessing widespread protests over the CAB which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday night.

“I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow,” PM Modi said in his tweet dispelling concerns over the contentious legislation.

“The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6,” he added further.

Soon after the PM’s tweet, the Congress slammed him, saying the people in Assam were not able to read his tweet as Internet has been shutdown in the state.

Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your ‘reassuring’ message Modiji, in case you’ve forgotten, their internet has been cut off. https://t.co/mWzR9uPgKh — Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2019

“Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your ‘reassuring’ message Modiji, in case you’ve forgotten, their internet has been cut off,” the party said on the microblogging site.

Situation in Assam remains tense amid largescale protests over the CAB. The Centre has rushed in 5,000 additional paramilitary forces to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control. Curfew has been imposed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh where violent clashes were reported at several locations. People defied the curfew at several places in the two districts even as the Army conducted flag march.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also issued directive to local TV channels and other media outlets to refrain from showing content which encourages or incites violence. A statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that TV channels must not air “anything affecting the integrity of the nation.”