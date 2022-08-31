Assam: Madrasa bulldozed by authorities for alleged use of premises for terror activities

Authorities in Assam on Wednesday demolished a madrassa in Bongaigaon district following allegations that its premises were used for terror activities, news agency ANI reported.

The Markazul MaArif Quariayana Madrasa located at Kabaitary Part-IV village was demolished under thick security cover in the area. The area falls under the jurisdiction limits of Jogighopa police station. This was the third madrasa to be demolished in the state so far.

Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon district said that the district administration, in its order dated August 30, stated that the madrasa was “structurally vulnerable” and that it was not built according to Assam’s Public Welfare Department’s norms.

The Goalpara district police conducted a search operation in the madrasa along with an arrested person linked with AQIS/ABT. Several documents, including one leaflet of ABT in Bengali language and one logo suspected to be of AQIS, were seized.

#WATCH | Assam: Markazul Ma-Arif Quariayana Madrasa, located at Kabaitary Part-IV village in Bongaigaon district, being demolished



This is the 3rd Madrasa demolished by the Assam government following arrests of 37 persons including Imam and Madrasa teachers linked with AQIS/ABT

The demolition comes in the backdrop of the arrest of 37 persons including the Imam and teachers of madrasas on charges of being linked to terror outfits Al Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Meanwhile, about 224 students were evacuated from the two-storied building for the demolition last night. Another structure that housed teaching and staff was also vacated.

On August 30, the Assam government had demolished another madrasa in Barpeta district. Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy at Dhakalipara area was demolished on allegations of the premises being used for terror activities, and that the premises were built on government land.

“This institution is involved in anti-national activities, Jihadi outfits. We immediately came to the spot, verified the property, and found it to be on government land and did not find the owner. So we decided to demolish it immediately,” Lachit Kumar Das, Additional Deputy Commissioner had said on 29 August, as quoted by ANI.

Reacting to the eviction, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, “This is the second Madrasa we evicted as they were not running as an institution but were running as a terrorist hub. I don’t want to generalize, but we investigate and take appropriate action when a complaint of fundamentalism comes.”

On August 4, Jamiul Huda Madrasa in Moirabari area in Morigaon district was razed down by authorities.

Following the demolition, CM Sarma had said, “Out of the five terror modules busted in Assam since March this year, the Morigaon module in which two persons, including Mustafa, were arrested had used the most sophisticated communication technology and can be considered to be the most dangerous.” He said that Assam had become a “hotbed for Islamic fundamentalism”.

The Assam police claimed that they have busted five “jihadi” modules with links to ABT, in collaboration with central agencies. The madrasa was demolished under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Disaster Management Act.