Assam: Bajrang Dal activist killed in Karimganj, one arrested

One person was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karimganj district of Assam, police said, reported PTI.

Sambhu Koiri, 16, was killed in the Lowairpua area, about 50 km from Karimganj town, on Saturday evening. The incident took place under the jurisdiction limits of Bazaricherra police station.

Police said Koiri was returning to Karimganj after attending a three-day training camp organised by the Bajrang Dal in Hailakandi district.

A police officer said that he was attacked with sharp weapons. Locals then rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Following the incident, locals gheraoed the Bazaricherra police station and demanded that the culprits are arrested. Extra security forces were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control. A probe in the case is underway, the cop added.