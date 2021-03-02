  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam assembly elections: Rs 2000 per month for housewives, promises Priyanka Gandhi

By: |
March 2, 2021 5:40 PM

CAA, which was passed by the Parliament and signed by the President in 2019, sparked widespread protests in the country for over two months.

congress general secretary priyanka gandhi vadraAssam is set to begin polling on March 27. (File image)

Assam Assembly Elections: The Assembly elections are around the corner in Assam, and now that the Election Commission of India has announced the dates of polling, campaigning has been ramped up by all parties. Assam, which is currently ruled by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is now scheduled to get campaign visits from high-profile political leaders. Amid this, Indian National Congress (INC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a rally in Assam’s Tezpur on Tuesday.

During her rally, she announced that Congress, if voted to power, would enact a law ensuring the non-implementation of the much-talked-about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

Congress General Secretary also promised to provide 200 units of electricity for free every month to the state residents. She also stated that all the housewives would be given a ‘grihini samman’ of Rs 2,000 a month, while the women who work in the state’s tea gardens would get Rs 365 a day.

Asserting that what she was saying were not just promises but were guaranteed benefits that the people would get if the party was voted to power, Priyanka said that they would also create five lakh government jobs in Assam.

The state is set to witness a highly charged run-up to the polling of elections, now. On Tuesday, reports suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be holding as many as six rallies in Assam, which is highly demanded in the state as per the party leaders.

Assam is set to begin polling on March 27, and the votes would be polled in three phases, with the last phase being held on April 6. The votes would be counted on May 2.

assam assembly electionsCongressPriyanka Gandhi
