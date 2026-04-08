Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Full Schedule: Assam is voting in a high-stakes showdown on Thursday, April 9, as all 126 Legislative Assembly seats go to the polls. With results set for Monday, May 4, the contest pits the BJP-led NDA against a fractured opposition in a race recently intensified by controversies involving Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi.

Key battles center on development, identity, floods, jobs, and migration. Youth candidates and first-timers are injecting new dynamism into the fray, which features approximately 6.28 lakh new voters.

Polling is taking place in a single phase on April 9 across all seats, spanning from urban hubs like Guwahati to rural outposts like Kaliabor. Campaigning ended on Tuesday, April 7, enforcing a silence period from 5:00 pm that bans rallies, media broadcasts, SMS campaigning, and exit polls under Section 126. Kaliabor (the 75th constituency in Nagaon district) exemplifies the scale of the effort: 245 stations have been prepared for 1.88 lakh voters. Following the 2023 delimitation, altered boundaries and shifting demographics remain a focal point for the region.

Assam Elections 2026 BJP candidates list

BJP’s announcement of 88 candidates on March 19 marked a revival by dropping 18 sitting MLAs, onboarding defectors like ex-Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi in Dispur, retaining CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Jalukbari and elevating women such as Ajanta Neog in Golaghat, with the full slate stretching from Tinsukia to Sribhumi including Silchar’s Rajdeep Roy and Hailakandi’s Milon Das.

Assam Elections 2026 Congress candidates: Strategic push with ally seat-sharing

Congress, via its Central Election Committee, strategically fielded candidates like Bidisha Neog in Jalukbari, Jayanta Borah in Biswanath and Raul Roy in Hailakandi, alongside 20 others in a calculated bid to reclaim ground, while ceding 11 seats to ally Raijor Dal.

Assam 2026 Assembly Elections – Candidate List (All 126 Constituencies)

Assam 2026 Assembly Elections Complete Candidate List | All 126 Constituencies | BJP vs Congress Polling: 9 April 2026 | Results: 4 May 2026 Total Constituencies 126 BJP Candidates 90 Congress Candidates 72 AIUDF Candidates 23 Filter by Alliance: All Constituencies BJP Only Congress Only BJP vs Congress

Assam Elections 2026: BPF, BPR, AGP and some youth faces

BPF fields 11 (ex- Charan Boro-Mazbat, Rabiram Narzary-Dotma); BPR 4; AGP’s Kesab Mahanta defends Kaliabor against Raijor Dal’s Pradip Kumar Baruah (Congress ally) and independents.

Youth wave in Assam: AJP’s Kunki Choudhury (Guwahati Central, UCL/NMIMS grad, non-dynast vs BJP’s Vijay Gupta); Rahul Chetry under-40s target outcome sway.

Seat-sharing breakdown

NDA dominates with BJP contesting 89, AGP 26 (ex- Kesab Mahanta defending Kaliabor) and BPF 11 (ex- Charan Boro-Mazbat, Rabiram Narzary-Dotma, Sewli Mohilary-Kokrajhar debut). Opposition’s Congress fields targeted lists (ex- Bidisha Neog-Jalukbari, Jayanta Borah-Biswanath), ceding 11 to Raijor Dal and AIUDF eyes Dhubri influence sans formal Congress tie-up post-2021 Mahajot split.

Assam Elections 2026 : Here are some key battles spotlight

Jalukbari prestige clash

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP) defends his 25-year stronghold (78.4% 2021 win) against Congress’s Bidisha Neog, whose nomination rejection during scrutiny delivers BJP a prestige blow in this 2.1 lakh-voter urban-semi-urban Guwahati seat.

Dhubri belt minority dynamics

Lower Assam’s minority-heavy seats test AIUDF sway; Congress-AIUDF non-alliance risks opposition splintering, unlike unified 2021 Mahajot, making vote math pivotal.

Bodoland Territorial Region swing (15 Seats)

UPPL’s NDA exit over disputes led BJP to BPF pivot; this arithmetic hotspot (e.g., BPF’s Hagrama Mohilary allies) could prove decisive in close post-poll scenarios.

Upper Assam tea belt power play

Tea workers (25% seats influence) flipped Congress-to-BJP in 2016-21; partial reversals eyed in Sadiya (BJP Bolin Chetia vs AJP Jagadish Bhuyan), Dergaon, potentially reshaping NDA math.

Jorhat/Central Assam bellwether

Cross-community coalitions decide this political pulse-checker, blending urban-rural divides.

Assam Elections 2026: Leaders to watch

Gaurav Gogoi (Congress) leads opposition charge; Atul Bora (AGP) bolsters NDA; BPF’s Hagrama Mohilary eyes BTR; AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal targets minorities; Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi fuels anti-incumbency with youth like Kunki Choudhury (AJP).

Previous election results (2021 and 2016): NDA dominance tested

BJP topped 2016 (60 seats) with AGP (14), BPF (12) for government under Sarbananda Sonowal and Congress with 26. seats.

In 2021, BJP with 60 seats (single largest), NDA total dipped (AGP 9, UPPL 6) and Congress party rose to 29, AIUDF 16, BPF 4, CPI(M) 1 and Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as CM. 64 seats needed for majority.

Voter guidelines and SIR impact

No online voting facility will be available and Election Commission urged voters to choose EVMs at booths, verify voter ID, vote in person for security. SIR updated rolls, sensitive amid migration debates, potentially shifting turnout.

Issues deciding polls- jobs, floods, infrastructure, identity, costs- urban jobs vs rural welfare. NDA touts schemes (roads, education and solar) while the opposition cries unequal growth and unemployment.

Governance visions clash

NDA eyes continuity under CM Sarma’s infrastructure and welfare push, Congress-Raijor Dal-AIUDF alliance leverages anti-incumbency.