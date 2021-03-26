Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Voting tomorrow for 47 constituencies in Phase 1; Over 81 lakh voters to decide fate of 264 candidates

Assam Elections Phase 1 Voting: There are 23 women candidates and 78 independents in the fray for the first phase polls.

Assam Election 2021 Phase 1 Polling: With the end of the election campaign for the first phase polls in Assam, the ball is now in the voters’ court. The voting for the 47 constituencies in Phase-1 will be held tomorrow, March 27. Around 81,09,815 voters will decide the fate of 264 candidates which includes big shots like Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal, Atul Bora, Akhil Gogoi and Ripun Bora. There are 23 women candidates and 78 independents in the fray for the first phase polls. Of the 81,09,815 voters, 40,77,210 are males, 40,32,481 are females and 124 are transgenders. Given this, it won’t be unfair to say that women voters will hold the key to elections.

In Phase-1, Jonai in Dhemaji district is the constituency having the highest number of electors with 449 polling stations and having 3,11,660 voters. Similarly, Thowra in Sivasagar district is the constituency having the lowest number of electors with 165 polling stations and having 1,15,364 electors.

The high-voltage campaign for the first phase polls came to an end yesterday with senior BJP and Congress leaders throwing their weight behind the party candidates. While the BJP has come up with 10 Sankalps for the Assam elections, the Congress is banking on 5 promises it made to the people of Assam. These 5 guarantees are five lakh government jobs to youths, 200 units of free electricity, increasing the wages of the tea garden workers to Rs 365 per day and Rs 2000 per month to housemakers. The Congress also tried to lure voters by saying that it will bring legislation against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

While launching 10 Sankalps of the BJP, party president JP Nadda had said that the CAA is a central legislation and will be implemented in letter and spirit. His statement led to protests across the state by political parties and students union AASU.

For BJP, PM Narendra Modi, party chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, Textile and Handloom Minister Smriti Irani, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath led the hectic campaign.

For Congress, the highlight of the campaign by Grand Alliance – Mahajot – was the visit of former party president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The newly formed parties like Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal relied on door-to-door campaigns and street meetings.

The BJP is contesting in 39 of the 47 seats while its alliance partner the AGP in 10, including the two seats where it is in a friendly contest against the saffron party. The Congress is contesting in 43 seats and it has left one seat-each for allies AIUDF, RJD, Anchalik Gana Morcha (as an independent) and CPI-ML.