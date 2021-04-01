Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: Polling gets underway, fate of 345 candidates hangs balance

Assam Phase-2 Voting Live: The Election Commission has set up 10,592 polling stations for the second phase polls.

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Polling Live Updates: Voting is underway at 39 assembly constituencies in Assam for the phase-2 election. In the second phase, voters will decide the fate of 345 candidates. All the 39 constituencies are spread over 13 districts of the Barak Valley, three hill districts, and parts of central and lower Assam. The Barak Valley has 15 seats in the 126-member state assembly. There are 73,44,631 eligible electors in Phase-2, out of which 37,34,537 are male and 36,09,959 are female while 135 are transgenders. The Election Commission has set up 10,592 polling stations for the second phase polls. Many prominent faces are in the fray in phase-2 polls. These include BJP ministers Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai, Bhabesh Kalita from Rangiya, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar from Sonai, Rihon Daimary from Udalguri, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary from Panery, former Congress minister Siddeque Ahmed from Karimganj South, sitting MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha from Karimganj North, sitting AIUDF MLAs Suzamuddin Laskar from Katlicherra, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal’s brother Sirajuddin Ajmal from Jamunamukh, former Congress spokesperson Durga Das Boro from Kalaigaon and former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul from Silchar.

The election commission has made elaborate security arrangements for the polls, campaigning for which ended on Tuesday. Among the prominent BJP leaders who campaigned for candidates in the second phase included PM Narendra Modi, central ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Tomar, Jitendra Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others. The BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) are alliance partners. The prominent personalities to canvass for candidates of the Grand Alliance, comprising the Congress, AIUDF, the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML-L), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Anchalika Gana Morcha (AGM) included Rajya Sabha MPs Mallikaarjun Kharge, Dr Nasir Hussain and Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath and Maharashtra’s Ashok Chavan, AICC leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar had also campaigned for the Grand Alliance candidates.

Read More