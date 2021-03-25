Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Majuli to Lakhimpur – Top constituencies to watch out for in Phase-I polls

The counting of votes for the 126-member Assam assembly will take place on May 2.

Key Constituencies to Watch Out For This Assam Elections 2021: A total of 47 constituencies are going to polls in Phase-I Assam Assembly Election. Of the 47 constituencies, 81,09,815 electors will decide the fate of 267 candidates. The campaigning for the Phase-I poll will conclude today and voting will take place on March 27. Below are the top constituencies to watch out for in the Phase-I polls:

Majuli assembly constituency election

Majuli is a reserved constituency under the Scheduled Tribe category. Incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting from the Majuli constituency. Congress has fielded Rajib Lochan Pegu from the constituency again. He was Minister of water resources in the Tarun Gogoi government and had won from the constituency for three straight terms since 2001. In 2016 polls, Sonowal had defeated Pegu by a margin of over 18000 votes. The high-profile constituency has witnessed PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigning in the constituency. Aiding to the contest from the seat are Bhaity Richong of the SUCI (Communist) party, Sishudar Doley of the Assam Jatiya Parishad and Purna Pegu, an Independent candidate.

Gohpur assembly constituency election

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora is taking on BJP’s Utpal Bora, who won from the seat in 2016. He had defeated Monika Bora of Congress in the previous election. The Congress is expecting a turnaround from the seat by fielding its state president Ripun Bora. The constituency falls under the Tezpur Lok Sabha and comes under the Biswanath district.

Jorhat assembly constituency election

A part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha and Jorhat district, the assembly constituency is witnessing an intense battle with the BJP fielding Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from the seat. Congress has given a ticket to Rana Goswami from the seat. Goswami was elected twice from the seat– in 2006 and in 2011. Hitendra Nath Goswami had won from the seat in 2016 by getting 69,209 votes defeating then seating MLA of Congress Rana Goswami.

Lakhimpur assembly constituency election

Dr Joy Prakash of Congress is taking on Manab Deka of BJP from the Lakhimpur constituency. The seat is currently held by Utpal Datta of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). In 2016, Utpal Dutta defeated Joy Prakash Das of Congress by a margin of 4155 votes. AGP had fought 2016 polls in alliance with the BJP. However, they have parted ways and thus, the BJP has fielded its candidate from the seat. Deka is a close aide of Himanta Biswa Sarma. This year’s election will mark his poll debut. On the other hand, Joy Prakash Das is a senior Congress leader and had lost 2016 polls by a thin margin. The candidature of Utpal Datta has made the political equations interesting in the constituency.

Bihpuria assembly constituency election

The BJP has dropped its sitting MLA from Bihpuria. The party gave a ticket to Amiyo Kumar Bhuyan in Bihpuria, replacing MLA Debananda Hazarika. For Congress, AICC secretary Bhupen Borah is contesting from the seat. The constituency comes under the Tezpur Lok Sabha. Interestingly, Debananda Hazarika had defeated Borah by securing 66,563 votes in 2016 and still the BJP chose to replace him. According to reports, the BJP’s move is aimed at counting anti-incumbency. Borah had won from the seat in the 2011 polls.

