Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Hojai MLA Shiladitya Dev quits BJP after being denied ticket

Hojai MLA Shiladitya Dev quits BJP

Assam Assembly Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dropped its sitting MLA from Hojai, Shiladitya Dev, and fielded Ramkrishna Ghosh for the assembly elections to be held in three phases from March 27. Dev is infamous for his provocative speeches against minorities. Upset with the denial of a ticket, Dev announced that he will quit the BJP.

Dev claims that he has been associated with the BJP and RSS for the last 30 years. “Finally, I have been kicked out of BJP,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

As per The Indian Express, Dev told reporters that he had been side-lined for speaking on Hindutva’s behalf. “They (BJP) have politically murdered me for being aggressive for Hindutva. The BJP of Atal ji and Advani ji is no longer there. It’s a commercial party now,” Dev said.

On Wednesday evening, news agency PTI reported that former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul and Shiladitya Dev had resigned from the BJP. The leaders, the report said, also alleged that conspiracies were hatched against them by some leaders in the party. Dev and Paul were both denied tickets by the saffron party.

On Sunday, BJP leader and cabinet minister Sum Ronghang had joined the Congress after being denied a ticket from the Diphu constituency.

In July last year, Dev had said that he wanted to leave the party because of rising ‘groupism’ within the state BJP.

An opinion poll by Times Now-C Voter has predicted close fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress. The poll predicts 67 seats for the saffron party while 57 for the Congress. Earlier, the gap was huge but now it is narrowing. In 2016, the BJP-led NDA had won 86 seats while the Congress had bagged 26 seats.

Assam will vote in three phases, Phase-I on March 27, Phase-II on April 1, Phase-II on April 6. Results will be declared on May 2.