Assembly Election Results 2026 Early Trends: Vote counting for the Assam Assembly elections 2026 began at 8 am today, with attention focused on all 126 seats across the state. The ruling NDA alliance, led by the BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming to return to power for a third straight term. Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition alliance is hoping to make a comeback after being out of power for over a decade.

Early trends are expected by mid-morning, while clearer results will emerge later in the day.

Polling was held in a single phase on April 9, and despite rain in several areas, voters turned out in large numbers. According to the Election Commission, turnout was between 85.38% and 85.96% – the highest in the state’s history, and higher than the 82.04% recorded in 2021. Women voters played a key role, with participation higher than men. In total, over 2.49 crore voters were eligible across more than 31,000 polling stations in 35 districts.

Some areas saw exceptionally high turnout. Muslim-majority regions like Dalgaon recorded over 94% voting, while urban and hill districts saw slightly lower but still strong participation. Leaders across parties have described the high turnout as a strong sign of public engagement in democracy, according to a report by The Times of India.

Assam Assembly Election 2026: Major alliances to watch

The NDA alliance includes the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). The BJP contested around 90 seats, with its allies contesting the rest.

On the other side, the opposition alliance – Asom Sonmilito Morcha – includes the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and Left parties. Other parties like AIUDF and TMC contested separately or in limited tie-ups.

Key issues during the campaign included illegal immigration, changing demographics, cultural identity, floods, eviction drives, development, and local concerns such as child marriage and infrastructure.

Assam Assembly Election 2026: Major constituencies and candidates to watch

Several important constituencies are being closely watched. In Jalukbari, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking his sixth straight win. In Jorhat, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is contesting his first Assembly election against BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami. Dispur, the state capital seat, is also seeing a tough fight, while Sibsagar has a multi-cornered contest involving Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.

In total, around 722 candidates are in the fray, with major parties fielding most of them. Both BJP and Congress dropped several sitting MLAs this time to bring in new faces.

The majority mark in the 126-member Assembly is 64 seats. While the BJP-led NDA is confident of returning to power, the opposition says the high turnout reflects a desire for change.

Security has been tightened to ensure smooth counting and the safety of the EVM-based process. As results come in, they will decide the political direction of Assam for the next five years.