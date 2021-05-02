Assam Election Results 2021 Live News: Can BJP beat Ajmal threat in Assam?

Assam Election Results 2021 Live: The Exit Polls had predicted a clear majority for the NDA.

2021 Assam Assembly Election Vote Counting Live Coverage: Counting of votes for 126 seats is set to begin from 8 am on Sunday. Assam went to polls in three phases — March 27, April 1 and 6. Here, the contest was expected to be bipolar between the BJP-led NDA and eight-party grand alliance led by the Congress. Except for two, almost all exit polls have predicted return of the saffron party government for the second consecutive terms. If the exit poll numbers hold on the counting day, it would be a big blow for the Congress, which was hoping to return to power after five years and that is why it also allied with Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF.

For the NDA, Republic-CNX has predicted 74-84 seats, ABP News-CVoter 58-71, India Today-Axis My India 75-85, TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat 59-69, India News-Jan Ki Baat 70-81, News24-Today’s Chanakya 70, Times Now-CVoter 65, and Pratidin Time 67. For the Congress-led UPA, the exit poll predictions are: Republic-CNX 40-50, ABP News- C Voter 53-66, India Today-Axis My India 40-50, TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat 55-65, India News-Jan Ki Baat 45-55, News24-Today’s Chanakya 56, and Times Now-CVoter 59. ABP News and TV9 Bharatvarsh have predicted hung assembly. A party needs to secure 64 seats to form the government on its own. These numbers are in line with opinion polls that had predicted BJP win albeit with lesser number of seats than what it had got in 2016.

Read More