Assam Assembly Election 2026 Winning Candidates Party-wise: Counting of votes for the 126 seats of the Assam Legislative Assembly is underway, with early trends set to determine the political future of the gateway to the Northeast.

The high-stakes battle for Dispur is primarily a contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seeking an overall hatrick and a second term for Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief minister and the congress led opposition spear heded by INC’s Gaurav Gogoi.

Officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) are overseeing the process across 40 counting centres. As per standard protocol, postal ballots are being tabulated first, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The ruling BJP-led NDA’s main constituents are the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodo Peoples’ Front, while the opposition alliance comprises the Congress, Raijor Dal, AJP, CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and CPI(ML).

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Record Turnout and High Stakes

Assam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, 2026, recording a massive voter turnout of 85.64%, surpassing the 2021 figures. The majority mark in the 126-member house is 64. While exit polls have largely predicted an edge for the incumbent NDA, the opposition has expressed confidence in a “mandate for change,” banking on issues of regional identity and improving the wages of tea plantation workers.

The political destiny of several heavyweights hangs in the balance as the state awaits the final verdict. Leading the charge for the incumbent NDA is Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose leadership is being tested in his stronghold. On the opposite side, the spotlight is firmly on Gaurav Gogoi, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President, who transitioned from the Lok Sabha to spearhead the opposition’s campaign.

Other prominent figures whose electoral fortunes will be decided include AIUDF Supremo Badruddin Ajmal (returning to the assembly fray after two decades), Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi (Sivasagar), and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Khowang). Several cabinet ministers, including the AGP’s Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and the BPF’s Charan Boro, are also in the fray.

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Assam Election 2026: Full List of Winners

Early trends may fluctuate significantly during the initial rounds of EVM counting. Officials have advised the public to rely only on verified updates as counting progresses, as early numbers may fluctuate before stabilising into clear results. This table will be updated in real-time as the Election Commission of India declares official results.

S.NoConstituencyDistrictWinning candidatePartyMargin of victory
1GossaigaonKokrajhar
2Dotma (ST)Kokrajhar
3Kokrajhar (ST)Kokrajhar
4BaokhungriKokrajhar
5ParbatjhoraKokrajhar
6GolakganjDhubri
7GauripurDhubri
8DhubriDhubri
9Birsing JaruaDhubri
10BilasiparaDhubri
11MankacharSouth Salmara-Mankachar
12JaleshwarGoalpara
13Goalpara West (ST)Goalpara
14Goalpara EastGoalpara
15Dudhnai (ST)Goalpara
16AbhayapuriBongaigaon
17SrijangramBongaigaon
18BongaigaonBongaigaon
19Sidli–Chirang (ST)Chirang
20BijniChirang
21Bhowanipur–SorbhogBajali
22MandiaBarpeta
23ChengaBarpeta
24Barpeta (SC)Barpeta
25PakabetbariBarpeta
26BajaliBajali
27ChamariaKamrup
28Boko–Chaygaon (ST)Kamrup
29PalasbariKamrup
30Hajo–SualkuchiKamrup
31RangiyaKamrup
32KamalpurKamrup
33DispurKamrup Metropolitan
34Dimoria (SC)Kamrup Metropolitan
35New GuwahatiKamrup Metropolitan
36Guwahati CentralKamrup Metropolitan
37JalukbariKamrup Metropolitan
38BarkhetriNalbari
39NalbariNalbari
40TihuNalbari
41ManasBaksa
42Baksa (ST)Baksa
43Tamulpur (ST)Tamulpur
44GoreshwarTamulpur
45BhergaonUdalguri
46Udalguri (ST)Udalguri
47MajbatUdalguri
48TanglaUdalguri
49SipajharDarrang
50MangaldaiDarrang
51DalgaonDarrang
52Jagiroad (SC)Morigaon
53LaharighatMorigaon
54MorigaonMorigaon
55DhingNagaon
56RupohihatNagaon
57KaliaborNagaon
58SamaguriNagaon
59BarhampurNagaon
60Nagaon–BatadrabaNagaon
61Raha (SC)Nagaon
62BinnakandiHojai
63HojaiHojai
64LumdingHojai
65DhekiajuliSonitpur
66BarchallaSonitpur
67TezpurSonitpur
68RangaparaSonitpur
69NadaurSonitpur
70BiswanathBiswanath
71Behali (SC)Biswanath
72GohpurBiswanath
73BihpuriaLakhimpur
74RongonadiLakhimpur
75Naoboicha (SC)Lakhimpur
76LakhimpurLakhimpur
77Dhakuakhana (ST)Lakhimpur
78Dhemaji (ST)Dhemaji
79SissiborgaonDhemaji
80Jonai (ST)Dhemaji
81SadiyaTinsukia
82Doom DoomaTinsukia
83MargheritaTinsukia
84DigboiTinsukia
85MakumTinsukia
86TinsukiaTinsukia
87Chabua–LahowalDibrugarh
88DibrugarhDibrugarh
89KhowangDibrugarh
90DuliajanDibrugarh
91TingkhongDibrugarh
92NaharkatiaDibrugarh
93SonariCharaideo
94MahmoraCharaideo
95DemowSibsagar
96SibsagarSibsagar
97NaziraSibsagar
98Majuli (ST)Majuli
99TeokJorhat
100JorhatJorhat
101MarianiJorhat
102TitaborJorhat
103GolaghatGolaghat
104DergaonGolaghat
105BokakhatGolaghat
106KhumtaiGolaghat
107SarupatharGolaghat
108Bokajan (ST)Karbi Anglong
109Howraghat (ST)Karbi Anglong
110Diphu (ST)Karbi Anglong
111Rongkhang (ST)West Karbi Anglong
112Amri (ST)West Karbi Anglong
113Haflong (ST)Dima Hasao
114LakhipurCachar
115UdharbondCachar
116KatigorahCachar
117BorkholaCachar
118SilcharCachar
119SonaiCachar
120Dholai (SC)Cachar
121HailakandiHailakandi
122Algapur–KatlicherraHailakandi
123Karimganj NorthSribhumi
124Karimganj SouthSribhumi
125PatharkandiSribhumi
126Ram Krishna Nagar (SC)Sribhumi