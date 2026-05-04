Assam Assembly Election 2026 Winning Candidates Party-wise: Counting of votes for the 126 seats of the Assam Legislative Assembly is underway, with early trends set to determine the political future of the gateway to the Northeast.

The high-stakes battle for Dispur is primarily a contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seeking an overall hatrick and a second term for Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief minister and the congress led opposition spear heded by INC’s Gaurav Gogoi.

Officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) are overseeing the process across 40 counting centres. As per standard protocol, postal ballots are being tabulated first, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The ruling BJP-led NDA’s main constituents are the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodo Peoples’ Front, while the opposition alliance comprises the Congress, Raijor Dal, AJP, CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and CPI(ML).

Record Turnout and High Stakes

Assam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, 2026, recording a massive voter turnout of 85.64%, surpassing the 2021 figures. The majority mark in the 126-member house is 64. While exit polls have largely predicted an edge for the incumbent NDA, the opposition has expressed confidence in a “mandate for change,” banking on issues of regional identity and improving the wages of tea plantation workers.

The political destiny of several heavyweights hangs in the balance as the state awaits the final verdict. Leading the charge for the incumbent NDA is Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose leadership is being tested in his stronghold. On the opposite side, the spotlight is firmly on Gaurav Gogoi, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President, who transitioned from the Lok Sabha to spearhead the opposition’s campaign.

Other prominent figures whose electoral fortunes will be decided include AIUDF Supremo Badruddin Ajmal (returning to the assembly fray after two decades), Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi (Sivasagar), and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Khowang). Several cabinet ministers, including the AGP’s Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and the BPF’s Charan Boro, are also in the fray.

Assam Election 2026: Full List of Winners

Early trends may fluctuate significantly during the initial rounds of EVM counting. Officials have advised the public to rely only on verified updates as counting progresses, as early numbers may fluctuate before stabilising into clear results. This table will be updated in real-time as the Election Commission of India declares official results.