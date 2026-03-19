The BJP has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections — announcing the names of all but one candidate. The party has finalised a seat-sharing agreement with the Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front as it seeks a third consecutive term in power.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been fielded from the Jalukbari constituency while former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi is set to contest from the state administrative capital of Dispur. Another high-profile defector — former Congress state president Bhupen Kumar Borah — will contest the Bihpuria seat he has lost to BJP in the last two elections.

Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Seat sharing arrangement

The BJP will contest 89 out of 126 seats in the Assam Assembly. The Asom Gana Parishad will contest 26 seats while the Bodoland People’s Front will field candidates from 11 seats. Top party leaders had held meetings earlier this week and sources told ANI that around 10-12 sitting MLAs may be denied tickets.

“The Asom Gana Parishad will contest 26 seats, the Bodoland People’s Front 11 seats, and the BJP the remaining seats. Today, we had preliminary discussions regarding our party list. Tomorrow is our Parliamentary Board meeting. I think the list will be announced late tomorrow night or the next morning,” Sarma had told reporters on Tuesday.

Here is the full list of the BJP candidates nominated for the Assam elections:

ConstituencyCandidate Name
GolakganjShri Ashwini Ray Sarkar
DhubriShri Uttam Prasad
Birsing-JaruaSmt. Madhavi Das
Goalpara West (ST)Shri Pabitra Rabha
Dudhnai (ST)Shri Tankeshwar Rabha
AbhayapuriShri Bhupen Roy
BijniShri Arup Kumar Dey
Bhowanipur-SorbhogShri Ranjeet Kumar Dass
MandiaShri Badal Chandra Arya
ChamariaSmt. Jyostna Kalita
Boko-Chaygaon (ST)Shri Raju Mech
PalasbariShri Himanshu Shekhar Baishya
RangiaShri Bhabesh Kalita
KamalpurShri Diganta Kalita
DispurShri Pradyut Bordoloi
New GuwahatiShri Diplu Ranjan Sarmah
Guwahati CentralShri Vijay Kumar Gupta
JalukbariDr. Himanta Biswa Sarma
BarkhetriShri Narayan Deka
NalbariShri Jayanta Malla Baruah
TihuShri Chandramohan Patowary
Tamulpur (ST)Shri Biswajit Daimary
GoreswarShri Victor Kumar Das
TanglaShri Bikan Chandra Deka
SipajharDr. Paramananda Rajbongshi
MangaldaiSmt. Nilima Devi
Jagiroad (SC)Shri Pijush Hazarika
MorigaonShri Rama Kanta Dewri
DhingDr. Mukut Kumar Debnath
SamaguriShri Anil Saikia
BarhampurShri Jitu Goswami
Nagaon-BatadrabaShri Rupak Sarmah
Raha (SC)Shri Sashi Kanta Das
HojaiShri Shiladitya Dev
LumdingShri Sibu Mishra
DhekiajuliShri Ashok Singhal
BarchallaShri Ritu Baran Sarmah
RangaparaShri Krishna Kamal Tanti
NaduarShri Padma Hazarika
BiswanathShri Pallab Lochan Das
Behali (SC)Shri Munindra Das
GohpurShri Utpal Borah
BihpuriaShri Bhupen Kumar Borah
RongonadiShri Rishiraj Hazarika
LakhimpurShri Manab Deka
Dhakuakhana (ST)Shri Naba Kumar Doley
Dhemaji (ST)Dr. Ranoj Pegu
Jonai (ST)Shri Bhuban Pegu
SadiyaShri Bolin Chetia
Doom DoomaShri Rupesh Gowala
MargheritaShri Bhaskar Sharma
DigboiShri Suren Phukan
MakumShri Sanjoy Kishan
TinsukiaShri Pulok Gohain
Chabua-LahowalShri Binod Hazarika
DibrugarhShri Prasanta Phukan
KhowangShri Chakradhar Gogoi
DuliajanShri Rameswar Teli
TingkhongShri Bimal Borah
NaharkatiaShri Taranga Gogoi
SonariShri Dharmeswar Konwar
MahmoraShri Suruj Dehingia
DemowShri Sushanta Borgohain
NaziraShri Mayur Borgohain
Majuli (ST)Shri Bhuban Gam
JorhatShri Hitendra Nath Goswami
MarianiShri Rupjyoti Kurmi
TitaborShri Dhiraj Gowala
GolaghatSmt. Ajanta Neog
DergaonShri Mridul Kumar Dutta
KhumtaiShri Mrinal Saikia
SarupatharShri Biswajit Phukan
Bokajan (ST)Shri Suriya Rongphar
Howraghat (ST)Shri Lunsing Teron
Diphu (ST)Smt. Niso Terangpi
Rongkhang (ST)Dr. Tuliram Ronghang
Amri (ST)Dr. Habe Teron
Haflong (ST)Smt. Rupali Langthasa
LakhipurShri Kaushik Rai
UdharbondShri Rajdeep Goala
KatigorahShri Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha
BorkholaShri Kishore Nath
SilcharDr. Rajdeep Roy
Dholai (SC)Shri Amiya Kanti Das
HailakandiDr. Milon Das
Karimganj NorthShri Subrata Bhattacharjee
PatharkandiShri Krishnendu Paul
Ram Krishna Nagar (SC)Shri Bijoy Malakar