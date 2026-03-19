The BJP has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections — announcing the names of all but one candidate. The party has finalised a seat-sharing agreement with the Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front as it seeks a third consecutive term in power.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been fielded from the Jalukbari constituency while former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi is set to contest from the state administrative capital of Dispur. Another high-profile defector — former Congress state president Bhupen Kumar Borah — will contest the Bihpuria seat he has lost to BJP in the last two elections.

Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Seat sharing arrangement

The BJP will contest 89 out of 126 seats in the Assam Assembly. The Asom Gana Parishad will contest 26 seats while the Bodoland People’s Front will field candidates from 11 seats. Top party leaders had held meetings earlier this week and sources told ANI that around 10-12 sitting MLAs may be denied tickets.

“The Asom Gana Parishad will contest 26 seats, the Bodoland People’s Front 11 seats, and the BJP the remaining seats. Today, we had preliminary discussions regarding our party list. Tomorrow is our Parliamentary Board meeting. I think the list will be announced late tomorrow night or the next morning,” Sarma had told reporters on Tuesday.

Here is the full list of the BJP candidates nominated for the Assam elections: