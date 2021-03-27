Assam Assembly Election 2021 Phase 1 Voting Live: Polling starts for 47 constituencies, 264 candidates in fray

Assam Phase-I Voting Live: In Phase-I, there are 81,09,815 eligible voters.

2021 Assam Assembly Election Phase 1 Voting Live News: Voting for 47 constituencies going to polls in Phase-I of the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 is being held today. The fate of 264 candidates will be sealed today. There are 23 women candidates and 78 independents in the fray for the first phase polls. In Phase-I, there are 81,09,815 eligible voters. Of these, 40,77,210 are males, 40,32,481 are females and 124 are transgenders. Given this, it won’t be unfair to say that women voters will hold the key to elections. The voters will be deciding the fate of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Speaker Hitendranath Goswami, state Congress chief Ripun Borah and a host of ministers today. Most of these seats are likely to witness triangular contest between the ruling BJP-AGP alliance, the Congress-led opposition grand alliance and the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

The voting in phase-I will set the tone of the next two phases to be held on April 1 and April 6. Jonai in the Dhemaji district is the constituency with the highest number of electors. It has 449 polling stations and 3,11,660 registered voters. On the other hand, Thowra in Sivasagar is the constituency having the lowest number of electors. It has 165 polling stations and ]1,15,364 electors. In wake of COVID-19, the Election Commission has reduced the number of voters per polling booth to 1000 from earlier 1500. While the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with AGP and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), the Congress has tied up with Badruddin Azmal’s AIUDF, Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and three Left parties, CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML. Newly formed regional outfits Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal are also contesting the polls.

