Assam Assembly Election 2021: Key constituencies in focus in Phase-2 polls

Assam Assembly Election 2021: Of the total 126 constituencies in Assam, 47 went to polls in the first phase on March 27 and a total of 39 constituencies is going to vote in the second phase tomorrow. The political parties had campaigned extensively in these 39 constituencies spread over 13 districts of the Barak Valley, three hill districts, and parts of central and lower Assam. The Barak Valley has 15 seats in the 126-member state assembly. In the previous election, the BJP had won eight of the 15 seats in Barak Valley including Sonai. The Congress was reduced to just three seats from 14 it won in 2011. As the 39 constituencies vote tomorrow, let’s take a look at some of the key seats:

Karimganj South: Aziz Ahmed Khan of AGP will take on against Siddeque Ahmed of Congress from Karimganj South Assembly Constituency. Khan, who had won from the seat in 2016 on the AIUDF ticket, is now contesting on the AGP ticket. Notably, with the AIUDF forming alliance with the Congress, the seat has gone to the latter with the party fielding senior leader Siddeque Ahmed from here. Khan had defeated Ahmed in 2016 to bag the seat. Karimganj South seat is a part of the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. It falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam. The constituency has 19,1239 voters of which 98,369 are male, 92,867 are female and 3 are transgender. There is a total of 282 polling station.

Udharbond: The Udharbond Assembly Constituency is currently held by Mihir Kanti Shome of the BJP. Shome had defeated Ajit Singh of Congress in the 2016 polls. Singh is a former Congress minister and the party has again fielded him from the seat. Udharbond is part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. It also falls in the Barak Valley region. Besides the two leaders, Aimul Haque Lashkar of AJP is also contesting from the seat. The constituency has 240 polling station for 1,63,771 voters of which 82,627 are male and 81,144 are female.

Katlicherra: The constituency has 252 polling booths and 1,80,101 voters, of which 93,368 are male and 86,733 are female. Katlicherra is one of the 3 constituencies located in the Hailakandi district. It is a part of the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. From this seat, sitting AIUDF MLA Suzamuddin Laskar is taking on Subrata Nath of the BJP. Katlicherra is one of the strong-holds of Congress.

Udalguri: An ST reserved seat, the Udalguri Assembly constituency has 231 polling booths. It has 1,58,313 voters of which 79,181 are male, 79,131 are female and one transgender voter. Udalguri is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency of the Lower Assam region. From this seat, Gobinda Basumatary of UPPL and senior BPF leader and minister Rihon Daimary is in the fray.

Jamunamukh: With 318 polling booths, the Jamunamukh constituency has 2,21,831 voters, of which 1,14,496 are male and 1,07,331 are female. There is four third gender voter. The seat is currently held by Abdur Rahim Ajmal of AIUDF. It is located in the Hojai district in Assam and is a part of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. Sadiqulla Bhuyan of AGP and Dilwara Begum Choudhury of RD will take on Sirajuddin Ajmal from this seat.

Phase 2 elections in Assam will take place on April 1 while the counting of votes will be held on May 2.