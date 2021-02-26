Assam Assembly Election 2021 Full Schedule: Poll dates announced for 126-member assembly; check voting, result dates

Assam Assembly Election Full Schedule 2021: The election will take place by strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2021 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: Election dates for the 126-member Assam Assembly has been announced today. The Election Commission today said that the election will be held in three phase between 27th March and 6th April. In Phase-I, 47 number of assembly constituencies will go to polls while in Phase-II, voting for 39 number of seats will take place. In third phase, 40 assembly constituencies will go to polls.

The results for the State Assembly Election will be announced on May 2.

Assam Assembly Election First Phase: 47 Constituencies

Issue of Notification: 2nd March, 2021

Last Date of Nomination: 9th March

Scrutiny of Nomination: 10th March

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 12th March

Date of polls: 27th March

Assam Assembly Election Second Phase: 39 Constituencies

Issue of Notification: 5th March, 2021

Last Date of Nomination: 12th March

Scrutiny of Nomination: 13th March

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 17th March

Date of polls: 1st April

Assam Assembly Election Third Phase: 40 Constituencies

Issue of Notification: 12th March, 2021

Last Date of Nomination: 19th March

Scrutiny of Nomination: 20th March

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 22nd March

Date of polls: 6th April

Term of Assam assembly ends on 31st May while 8 seats are reserved for SC and 16 seats are reserved for ST out of total 126 assembly seats. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that Model Code of Conduct has come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates. The commission has made adequate arrangements to ensure effective implementation of MCC guidelines. The Election Commission has appointed Ashok Kumar as a special police observer for Assam. “In Assam in 2016, the polling stations were 24,890 and in 2021, there will be 33,530. The percentage increase in polling stations 35.71 per cent,” Arora said.

Adequate CAPFs deployment will be ensured during elections. “All critical, vulnerable polling stations have been identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed at these polling stations,” informed Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The BJP had created history in 2016 elections by winning Assam, making it first north-eastern state to be governed by the saffron party. The BJP had ousted the Congress after its 15-year uninterrupted rule. The BJP had alone won 60 seats in the 126-member Assembly.