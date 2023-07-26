scorecardresearch
Assam: 25-year-old man kills wife, in-laws, surrenders before police

“A case of murder and house trespass has been registered against the accused,” said Assam police.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Assam| Assam Police
A 25-year-old man killed his wife and in-laws on Monday. (Representational Image-The Indian Express)

A 25-year-old man killed his wife and in-laws on Monday and later surrendered before the police with a nine-month baby in his arms in Golaghat district of Assam, police said.

The couple, Nazibur Rahman Bora and 24-year-old Sanghamitra Ghosh, met during the Covid lockdown on Facebook in June 2020. Friendship turned to love within months and in October that year, the two eloped to Kolkata.

In January 2021, Sanghamitra’s parents filed a police complaint against her, accusing her of theft. She was arrested and spent a month in judicial custody.

However, in March 2022, Sanghamitra left Nazibur’s home with their infant son and went to her parents’ home. Nazibur was arrested after she accused him of torturing her and registered a police complaint. 

“The accused was in jail for assaulting the wife earlier. After he was released, he went home and again started a fight. The man killed his wife and his parents-in-law,” the officer said.

After getting bail, Nazibur wanted to meet his child but Sanghamitra’s family didn’t allow him. Moreover, on April 29 Nazibur’s brother registered a police complaint, accusing Sanghamitra and her family members of assaulting Nazibur

“A case of murder and house trespass has been registered against the accused,” Assam police chief GP Singh tweeted. The state CID team has been roped in to probe the murder.

Assam

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 14:41 IST

