Assam: 25-year-old man kills wife, in-laws, surrenders before police

A 25-year-old man killed his wife and in-laws on Monday and later surrendered before the police with a nine-month baby in his arms in Golaghat district of Assam, police said.

The couple, Nazibur Rahman Bora and 24-year-old Sanghamitra Ghosh, met during the Covid lockdown on Facebook in June 2020. Friendship turned to love within months and in October that year, the two eloped to Kolkata.

Also Read: Delhi Police busts gang cheating youth on popular job portals, 2 arrested

In January 2021, Sanghamitra’s parents filed a police complaint against her, accusing her of theft. She was arrested and spent a month in judicial custody.

However, in March 2022, Sanghamitra left Nazibur’s home with their infant son and went to her parents’ home. Nazibur was arrested after she accused him of torturing her and registered a police complaint.

Also Read: Gurugram: Woman raped by man she met on dating app

“The accused was in jail for assaulting the wife earlier. After he was released, he went home and again started a fight. The man killed his wife and his parents-in-law,” the officer said.

After getting bail, Nazibur wanted to meet his child but Sanghamitra’s family didn’t allow him. Moreover, on April 29 Nazibur’s brother registered a police complaint, accusing Sanghamitra and her family members of assaulting Nazibur

“A case of murder and house trespass has been registered against the accused,” Assam police chief GP Singh tweeted. The state CID team has been roped in to probe the murder.