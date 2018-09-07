Assam: 19-year-old awarded death sentence in Nagaon gangrape and murder case

19-year-old awarded death sentence in Nagaon rape case

In a landmark judgement, the death sentence was awarded to a 19-year-old rape accused in Assam today. District and Session Judge Rita Kar delivered the death penalty to Zakir Hussain, the main accused behind rape and murder of a minor girl in Nagaon District of Assam in March this year. He was served with the capital punishment for the murder of the 11-year -old under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and also with life imprisonment for raping the 11-year-old, reported IE.

The rape of the 11-year-old girl from Nagaon created a huge outcry in Assam. Shankar Raimedhi, Nagaon SP, told IE that, Hussain has been sentenced to death, while the other two juveniles were judged by the Juvenile Justice Board, and sent to in correctional home for three years. He also informed that a special investigation team was established for this case, which worked alongside the prosecution. “This is the reason behind why we have been able to bring justice in 5 months, which is a record for the Assam Police. The brutality of the case ensured that it was put on fast track court,” Raimedhi added.

When IE contacted, the father of the victim told, “We did not hear anything for 5 months and 16 days. Today this judgement makes us happy. I hope that Husain is actually hanged.” He also added that the mother of the victim has been in a ‘bad shape’ ever since the incident happened.

The family is also going to receive monetary compensation, and reportedly the District Services Legal Authority will be helping them to get it under the Victim Compensation Scheme. “We are poor labourers, ever since the incident happened, we did not get any help. But now, we are hoping to get some,” the victim’s father said.

The charge sheet that was filed in April, had five more people named other than the three accused. Shankar Raimedhi also told IE that, the accused’s family is infamous in their village for a number of crimes committed by them. The rest five who were named in the charge sheet also had been acquitted with criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence previously. “However, they have not been held guilty this time,” he ended.