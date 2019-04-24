Akshay Kumar interviews Modi LIVE: PM reveals his retirement plan

Akshay Kumar Modi Interview LIVE! Amid the ever-rising political temperature in the ongoing election season which has seen several celebrities from the entertainment industry jumping into politics, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has taken up a new role. For the first time in his illustrious career, Akshay Kumar will be playing the role for an interviewer and his interviewee is none other that Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that he is all set to interview PM Modi. 'Khiladi' Kumar described the interview as 'candid and completely non political' in which he will try and explore the untouched parts of PM Modi's life. In one of the teaser videos posted online by Akshay Kumar, he is seen asking PM Modi Whether he wishes to spend more time with his mother and other family members. "You know.I left all that at a very youg age. Infact, my mother tells me why do you waste your time on me." Akshay Kumar's full interview with PM Modi will be telecast at 9am. Stay tuned for all the updates.