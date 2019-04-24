Akshay Kumar interviews Modi LIVE: PM reveals his retirement plan

  1. Home
Akshay Kumar interviews PM Modi LIVE Updates: From his love for mangoes to retirement plan, PM Modi talks about everything non-political in his interview with Akshay Kumar. Here's what all he said.

Akshay Kumar Modi Interview LIVE! Amid the ever-rising political temperature in the ongoing election season which has seen several celebrities from the entertainment industry jumping into politics, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has taken up a new role. For the first time in his illustrious career, Akshay Kumar will be playing the role for an interviewer and his interviewee is none other that Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that he is all set to interview PM Modi. ‘Khiladi’ Kumar described the interview as ‘candid and completely non political’ in which he will try and explore the untouched parts of PM Modi’s life.

In one of the teaser videos posted online by Akshay Kumar, he is seen asking PM Modi Whether he wishes to spend more time with his mother and other family members. “You know…I left all that at a very youg age. Infact, my mother tells me why do you waste your time on me.”

10:02 (IST)24 Apr 2019
Does PM Modi watch movies?

I used to watch movies at a cinema hall in my village during childhood. I remember watching a movie with Amitabh Bachchan when I was Gujarat CM. I also watched a movie with Anupam Kher...it based on the issue of terrorism: PM Modi tells Akshay Kumar

09:59 (IST)24 Apr 2019
PM Modi's favourite sport

I joined Sakha at a very young age, so I used to play various sports which developed team spirit. During my childhood, I loved swimming in canals, ponds of my village. 

09:52 (IST)24 Apr 2019
PM Modi on his social media memes

When I see memes on me  on social media, I think about the creativity which has gone into it. One of the best things about social media is that there is plenty of creativity: PM Modi tells Akshay Kumar   

09:46 (IST)24 Apr 2019
PM Modi on his clothing style

I used to wash my clothes myself till the time I became CM of Gujarat. But I have always liked to wear clean clothes. During my childhood, I used to iron my clothes by filling coal into an utensil. 

09:40 (IST)24 Apr 2019
PM Modi reveals his retirement plan

I sleep for 3-4 hours a day.  My body cycle has become such that I don't feel like having more sleep.  Even Barack Obama asked me once how do you keep yourself active by sleeping so less. But one thing I will do after retirement is to explore how to sleep for more than 3-4 hours: PM Modi

09:37 (IST)24 Apr 2019
What will PM Modi if he gets Alladin's magical lamp?

I ever I get Alladin's magical lamp, I will ask it to tell all educationists to never tell their students the story of Alladin's magical lamp: PM Modi tells Akshay Kumar

09:30 (IST)24 Apr 2019
Are you really a Gujarati? Akshay Kumar asks PM Modi

Are you really a Gujarati? Akshay Kumar asks PM Modi. I got my first bank account when I became a member of the Gujarat Assembly. I got a plot of land as an MLA, which I have decided to donate to the party.

09:23 (IST)24 Apr 2019
I have many friends in Opposition parties: PM

I have many friends in Opposition parties. We are good friends. Whenever we get time, we have lunch together.  Mamata didi (Mamata Banerjee) sends me Bengali sweets even now: PM Modi tells Akshay Kumar 

09:17 (IST)24 Apr 2019
PM Modi talks about attachment with family

I left my family and everything else at a very young age, so now there's a kind of detachment. However, whenever I get time I meet my mother and brothers and their family. Infact my mother tells me 'why are you wasting time on me': PM Modi tells Akshay Kumar 

09:12 (IST)24 Apr 2019
Does PM Modi ever get angry?

I am strict and discplined. But I never intend to demean anyone. While serving as CM of Gujarat, I don't remember I was angry with any officer or any one else in the office.  Anger gives rise negativity, says PM Modi

09:07 (IST)24 Apr 2019
Wanted to join the Army: PM Modi

I never thought I will become prime minister of the country. I always wanted to be in the Army to serve the nation. My family wanted me to get a job: PM Modi

09:04 (IST)24 Apr 2019
PM Modi reveals his love for mangoes!

PM Modi reveals his love for mangoes. PM Modi tells Akshay Kumar how he used to pluck mangoes from trees during his childhood.

09:01 (IST)24 Apr 2019
Akshay Kumar interviews PM Modi

Akshay Kumar is interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. WATCH LIVE 

08:58 (IST)24 Apr 2019
Non-political interview!

Askhay Kumar said his interview with PM Modi is just a candid chat and one which is completely non-political.

08:56 (IST)24 Apr 2019
Akshay Kumar teases with everyone

Bollywood super star Akshay Kumar posted short clips of his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a glimpse of what is to be expected from his candid chat. 

