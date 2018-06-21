Asked to change surname as per husband’s religion at passport office, woman tweets to Sushma Swaraj

Angered by official’s behavior, Seth took to twitter and narrated her ordeal to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

A Noida couple has alleged humiliation and harrassment at a local Passport office due to their inter-faith marriage. As per the woman, Tanvi Seth, an official asked her to change her name and religion in order to get a passport. Angered by official’s behavior, Seth took to twitter and narrated her ordeal to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

“Ma’am I never ever imagined that in a place like passport office we would have people who are moral policing the citizens. He dint just put my passport on hold he even put my husband’s @5220manas passport on hold. This is clear grudge,” Tanvi wrote on Twitter tagging Sushma Swaraj.

“I was shocked at this behaviour. I have never felt so insulted in the last 12 years of my marriage with my husband,” she said. Tanvi, who is married to Anas Siddiqui, said that

it is her personal choice to choose a name after marriage. “This is our family matter and last thing I expected to hear at the passport office was it is your duty to change your name after marriage,” she said.

“The person who spoke to my husband later said if your wife’s case would have come to me there wouldn’t have been issues because her papers are complete,” she added.

The official has now been transferred.

Speaking to media, Tanvi’s husband, Anas Siddiqui alleged that he was asked to change his religion and take ‘pheras’ as per Hindu rituals. “I was told I should change my religion & take ‘pheras’,” he said at a press conference held at the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow on Thursday.

“We hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else, in 11 yrs of marriage we never faced such humiliation. Later officials apologized and we got our passports,” Tanvi told media in Lucknow.

Also present in the meeting, Regional Passport Officer, Lucknow said that passports have been issued and a showcause notice has been issued to the official who was at fault. “Action will lso be taken. We regret the incident and will ensure it is not repeated,” he said.