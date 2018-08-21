Asian Games 2018: Who is Saurabh Chaudhary? 16-year-old shooter bags Gold, scripts Asiad record

Asian Games 2018: Last year, during the 7th Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship in Delhi, Saurabh Chaudhary displayed skills as well as nerve as he defeated the poster boy of Indian shooting Jitu Rai.

Asian Games 2018: Sixteen-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary today clinched a gold medal while and compatriot Abhishek Verma managed to win bronze in the men’s 10m air pistol shooting event at Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang. This is India’s third gold medal and seventh overall so far. With this, Chaudhary has also bagged India’s first shooting gold and currently holds the Asian Games Record.

Chaudhary had topped the qualifying round and shot a Games record score of 240.7 to pip Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda (239.7) in an exciting final. 29-year-old Verma, who is an amateur shooter, settled for the bronze medal in the same event with a score of 219.3.

This is not the first time that Chaudhary has managed to stun everyone by breaking records at such a tender age. Earlier this year, the pint-sized shooter had won a gold medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. He had also created a world record then. Before that in December 2017, Chaudhary had clinched a gold medal at Asia Youth Olympics Games qualification. He also set a junior world record and managed to qualify for the Youth Olympics Games.

Last year, during the 7th Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship in Delhi, Chaudhary displayed skills as well as nerve as he defeated the poster boy of Indian shooting Jitu Rai. Chaudhary, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and carries a genial smile on his face, had won the team bronze in the World Championship.

Chaudhary’s achievement comes on a fairly good day for India at the 18th Asian Games. The numero uno finish comes a day after 24-year-old Vinesh Phogat delivered a historic wrestling gold, the shooters picked up momentum with a couple of silver medals and Sepak Takraw posted an unexpected podium finish. Adding to the cheer was the defending gold-medallist men’s hockey team’s 17-0 hammering of hosts Indonesia in its pool A lung-opener.