ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi

The mosque stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Varanasi
Police personnel stand guard at the Gyanvapi mosque, in Varanasi, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple. (PTI Photo)

A day after Supreme Court’s order, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday resumed its scientific survey work at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said the team started work in the morning and it would end at 5 pm, reported PTI.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

However, they noted that the survey must be carried out in a “non-invasive” manner, thereby ruling out excavations, which the Varanasi court had said can be conducted if necessary.

The top court’s order came just hours after an ASI team had already resumed the detailed scientific survey ordered by the Varanasi district court on July 21, amid heavy security arrangements.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee had challenged the district court’s order in the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed its petition on Thursday. The Muslim body then quickly approached the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Varanasi District and Sessions Judge A K Vishvesha on Friday also granted the ASI an additional month to complete the survey, extending its original deadline from Friday to September 4.

Varanasi

First published on: 05-08-2023 at 09:58 IST

