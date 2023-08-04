ASI begins survey at Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque amid heavy security

A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday morning arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, where a scientific survey of the complex began at nearly 7 am, amid tight security.

The development comes a day after the Allahabad High Court allowed the ASI to conduct the survey and ruled that the proposed survey is “necessary in the interest of justice” and will benefit both sides”. The survey which aims to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Only the people appointed by the district administration were present at the premises when the ASI survey began. Meanwhile, the members of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee boycotted the survey and moved the Supreme Court to challenge the HC’s order.

Also Read: Allahabad HC upholds Varanasi court order, allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

The committee’s joint secretary SM Yasin said the high court has ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid without causing any damage to the mosque. “The Anjuman Intazamiya Masjid appealed against the order in the Supreme Court on Thursday. Its hearing is fixed for today,” he said appealing to the officials to postpone the survey.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders welcomed the high court verdict, saying the “truth” about the temple at the site will now come out.

Also Read: Allahabad HC orders scientific investigation of shivling-like structure inside Gyanvapi mosque

“It is a good verdict. For us Indians, it is one that gives hope. Truth always comes out, it takes time but the truth comes out,” BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur told reporters outside Parliament.