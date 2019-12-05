Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey. (File Photo/PTI)

Rising onion prices: The spiralling prices of onion may have hit the kitchen budget of ordinary Indian households, the ruling leaders seem to be unperturbed by the common man’s hardships. A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament that she doesn’t eat onions, her colleague in the Modi Cabinet Ashwini Choubey on Thursday also made a similar statement.

Interacting with reporters outside Parliament, Choubey said he has never tasted onion in his life, and hence was not aware about its price in the market.

“I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions,” the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed Sitharaman for her statement while replying to NCP MP Supriya Sule’s question over government’s decision to import onion from Egypt and other countries.

WATCH: Ashwini Choubey’s bizarre remark over rising onion prices

#WATCH “I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions,” says Union Minister Ashwini Choubey pic.twitter.com/cubekfUrYW — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

“The Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn’t eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado,” Chidambaram, who was released from jail on bail yesterday evening, said. He said that Sitharaman’s statement shows the mindset of the government.

Also Read: ‘Does she eat avocado?’: Chidambaram’s swipe at Sitharaman over her ‘I don’t eat onions’ remark

Addressing a press conference later, Chidambaram slammed the government’s decision to import onion. The former Union Finance Minister said the Centre should have planned for the crisis in advance.

“I was not sarcastic, I was quoting her. They should have planned in advance, what is the point of importing (onion) now, when will they arrive. But if the finance minister says I don’t eat onions, that shows the mindset of this government,” Chidambaram said.