Ashwini Choubey assumes charge as MoS Health; takes metro ride to office

Published: June 4, 2019 3:59:16 PM

Ashwini Kumar Choubey Tuesday took charge as the Minister of State for Health. He took the metro from his residence to reach Udyog Bhawan station from where he walked down to his office–Nirman Bhawan. Before taking charge, the minister performed an elaborate puja and planted five trees in the Nirman Bhavan campus. Choubey has been reassigned the health portfolio in the Modi government’s second term.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he will carry on with his efforts to implement the mandates of Ayushman Bharat so that more people are able to avail the benefits of the scheme. Choubey said ‘sarve santu niramaya’ (health for all) is the policy mandate of the government and he will make all efforts towards realising it.

“The Prime Mini

ster has visualised a New India and thus it is our responsibility that we take a pledge to work towards realising this vision of New India, a Healthy India. “Environment affects our health and hence, we should make efforts to keep it clean and green by planting trees,” he said. The minister also said opting to walk and cycle over taking vehicles for short distances will not only benefit the environment, but also keep one healthy. He appealed to everyone for adopting the habit of brisk walking or cycling for at least 20-30 minutes each day for good health.

