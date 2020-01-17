Ashwani Sharma unanimously elected Punjab BJP chief

Sharma, having an RSS background, has already served as the Punjab BJP chief from 2010 to 2013. He had also served as general secretary of the state BJP.

Ashwani Sharma was on Friday unanimously elected as president of the Punjab unit of the BJP. Sharma, 55, replaces Shwait Malik, Punjab BJP’s election in-charge Anil Sarin said, adding the former BJP MLA was elected unopposed. Besides, Baldev Chawla, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Mohan Lal, Dharam Pal Rao, Kewal Kumar, Surjit Jyani, Mohan Lal Garg, Dilbar Singh, Mohinder Bhagat, Luxmi Kanta Chawala, Onkar Singh Pahwa, Tiksan Sood and Prem gugnani were elected unopposed as members of the national council of the BJP, Sarin said.

Sharma, having an RSS background, has already served as the Punjab BJP chief from 2010 to 2013. He had also served as general secretary of the state BJP. Sharma had won the 2012 assembly polls from Pathankot and he was instrumental in getting district status to his constituency. Sharma lost the 2017 assembly polls to Congress candidate Amit Vij.