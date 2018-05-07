Ashutosh in trouble over opinion blog: AAP leader booked over comments on Vajpayee, Nehru

A Delhi court has ordered registration of an FIR against Ashutosh for allegedly making “vulgar” statements against the leaders.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh is facing a possible arrest due to remarks he made about former prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru and Atal Bihar Vajpayee in 2016. A Delhi court has ordered registration of an FIR against Ashutosh for allegedly making “vulgar” statements against the leaders. In 2016, the journalist-turned-politician had written a blog post after his party colleague and former minister in Delhi government, Sandeep Kumar, was expelled from AAP over an alleged sex tape figuring him. A rape case was filed against Sandeep later.

The magistrate said that Ashutosh was trying to gain public attention by demeaning the image of Mahatma Gandhi and corrupting the mind of youngsters. “Ashutosh Kumar has tried to gain public attention by tarnishing the revered image of Mahatma Gandhiji thereby demeaning his respect in the minds of the people to settle the political scores and made allegations, which tend to corrupt the mind of the readers including the younger generation, which in my view are cognisable offences,” the judge was quoted as saying by PTI.

The magistrate prima facie found there were sufficient grounds for registration of FIR under sections 292 and 293 of the IPC. “Hence, SHO, Begumpur is directed to register an FIR against respondent Ashutosh Kumar and to investigate the matter under the relevant provisions of law,” the court said.

While ordering the FIR, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba observed, “easy for attention seeker to stand and point finger towards Mahatma, difficult even for patriotic preacher to rise and achieve greatness like Mahatma.”

In his blog, Ashutosh had mentioned about alleged “affairs” of leaders like Nehru, Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia, George Fernandes, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and even Chinese leader Mao Je Dong. The comments from the AAP leader had triggered a controversy with opposition leaders seeking an apology from him.

Later, Ashutosh had come under sharp attack from Opposition parties as well as some AAP leaders, who criticised him over his blog in support of Kumar.

Earlier too, the Delhi Police had registered a complaint against Ashutosh.

Mentioning Nehru, Ashutosh had written, “Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru’s reported affairs with many female colleagues were juicy gossip but it didn’t spoil his political career. His relationship with Edwina Mountbatten is widely discussed. The entire world knew about it.”

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not married… He openly lived with his college friend and society did not object even once,” Ashutosh had said.