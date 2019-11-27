Ashok Khemka transferred again, IAS officer says reward for honesty is humiliation

By: |
Published: November 27, 2019 7:13:17 PM

The official was posted as Principal Secretary in Haryana's Science and Technology Department only in March. His next assignment is Principal Secretary, Archives, Archaeology and Museums Department, according to an official statement.

Ashok Khemka, Ashok Khemka transferred, Ashok Khemka news, Ashok Khemka IAS, Khemka on Robert Vadra, Phir tabadlaHaryana government on Wednesday issued transfer order to 14 IAS officers, including Khemka. (IE)

Ashok Khemka, an IAS officer who has been transferred about 50 times in his career, on Wednesday reacted strongly to his latest posting, saying the “reward for honesty is humiliation”. Haryana government on Wednesday issued transfer order to 14 IAS officers, including Khemka. “Phir tabadla (transferred again),” the 1991-batch officer tweeted.

“Same thing again. Constitution Day was celebrated yesterday. Today, the orders and rules of the Supreme Court were violated yet again. Some will be pleased,” the tweet in Hindi added. “The reward for honesty is humiliation,” it said.

This was the first major administrative reshuffle ordered by the Bharatiya Janata Party–Jannayak Janta Party government after it came to power about a month ago. The transfers are with immediate effect.

Khemka shot into limelight in 2012 when he canceled the mutation of a land deal between Skylight Hospitality, which is linked to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra, and major real estate developer DLF.

