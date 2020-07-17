Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: Haryana police stop Rajasthan cops from entering dissidents’ hotel in Gurgaon

Rajasthan police have registered an FIR in connection with two audio clips in which some people are purportedly heard discussing plans to topple the Congress government in the state.

A Rajasthan police team was on Friday evening stopped by Haryana police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon, where some dissident Congress MLAs are said to be holed up, according to reports. The Rajasthan police had sent a Special Operations Group (SOG) team to BJP-ruled Haryana to collect voice samples of some dissident MLAs.

Rajasthan police have registered an FIR in connection with two audio clips in which some people are purportedly heard discussing plans to topple the Congress government in the state.