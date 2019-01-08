Ashok Gehlot terms bill to provide reservation for economically backward as historic

The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 will amend Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution.

There is a need to make “historic” efforts, Union minister Thawaarchand Gehlot told the Lok Sabha Tuesday while moving a constitutional amendment bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to economically backward section in the general category. He said there is a need to bring economically backward section to the mainstream.

The minister said he believes the bill will clear judicial scrutiny if it is challenged in courts. The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 will amend Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution.

He said at present, the economically weaker sections have largely remained excluded from attending the higher educational institutions and public employment on account of their financial incapacity to compete with the persons who are economically more privileged.