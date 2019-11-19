Ashok Gehlot takes dig at BJP over JNU, says their BP shoots up when Jawaharlal Nehru is mentioned

Jaipur | Published: November 19, 2019 5:38:32 PM

Gehlot alleged that the NDA government wants to do politics by belittling the legacy of leaders like Nehru and Indira Gandhi, among others, and was misleading the new generation through social media.

ashok gehlot, bjp, jnu protest, jnu fee hike, jnu fee hike protest, jnu clashAccusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of ignoring the country’s great legends like Maulana Azad and Bhimrao Ambedkar, he said “such traditions are not good and not in the interest of the country”. (PTI)

Taking a dig at the BJP government over the Jawaharlal Nehru University protest, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said some people’s blood pressure shoots up at the mention of the country’s first prime minister. “They are after JNU,” he told reporters, in an oblique reference to the BJP-led Centre. “Wherever Jawaharlal Nehru’s name comes up, their BP (blood pressure) shoots up. Then these people take action against them… this tradition is not right,” he said.

Students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) marched to Parliament on Monday to protest a hostel fee hike. They clashed with police as they were stopped during the march. While the students alleged that they were baton-charged by police, top officials of the force denied it. Gehlot alleged that the NDA government wants to do politics by belittling the legacy of leaders like Nehru and Indira Gandhi, among others, and was misleading the new generation through social media.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of ignoring the country’s great legends like Maulana Azad and Bhimrao Ambedkar, he said “such traditions are not good and not in the interest of the country”. “I would like to appeal to him (the prime minister) to change his thoughts and give credit to those who contributed in the development of the country and also tell the citizens about it,” he said.

