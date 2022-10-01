Ashok Gehlot takes a jibe at PM Modi, says ‘wanted to appear humbler than me’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for kneeling down before the gathering in Sirohi, saying by doing so, the PM wanted to “appear humbler than” him.

The CM said that the prime minister, instead of such antiques, must give a message of brotherhood to the countrymen.

PM Modi on Friday did not address a rally in the Abu Road area of Rajasthan’s Sirohi as he reached the venue late, and said he has to obey loudspeaker rules and regulations. The PM, however, knelt down thrice before the gathering and apologised for not being able to address the rally.

“I got late in reaching. It is 10 PM. My conscience says that I should follow the rules and regulations. So, I must apologise before you,” PM Modi said, speaking without a mic and loudspeaker.

When asked about PM Modi’s move, Gehlot, told reporters during the district-level Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic sports in Bikaner, said, “He (Modi) knows that in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot has the image of a very humble man…a simple man. This has been my image since childhood. How will Modi ji contest this? He wanted to appear humbler than me.”

The CM also said that the prime minister must give a message of brotherhood in the country.

“But he does not give this message. He is not following my advice. And what do you want to convey by kneeling down thrice?” Gehlot said.

Gehlot further said that had PM Modi appealed for harmony, he would have personally called and congratulated him. He also questioned why the PM only kneeled down, “Just to convey that I am also humble just like Ashok Gehlot?” the CM asked.

He also appealed to people to vote for the Congress for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Despite our good work, the government gets changed every time. Earlier, we lost as voters swayed away under the Modi wave. We were winning Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan (in 2019 elections), but lost. I request peopl to give us another chance,” the CM said, as quoted by ANI.