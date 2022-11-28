Ashok Gehlot shouldn’t have used ‘certain words’ against Sachin Pilot: Congress

Days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s “gaddar” remarks against his fellow party colleague Sachin Pilot, Congress on Sunday said that Gehlot should not have used “certain words” against his former deputy during an interview.

Congress’ communications head Jairam Ramesh told reporters during the yatra in Indore that the party needs both the leaders.

“Gehlot is our senior and experienced leader while Pilot is an energetic, young, and popular leader. The Congress needs both these leaders,” said Ramesh, as quoted by PTI. “There are some differences. (Rajasthan) chief minister has used certain words which were unexpected. I was surprised. Gehlot shouldn’t have used certain words in the interview,” Ramesh said when asked about the CM’s outburst.

Ramesh further said that if the need arises, the grand-old party will not shy away from taking “tough decisions” to strengthen the organisation in Rajasthan.

“Individuals are not important. People will come and go. Veteran leader, experienced leader, young leader…all that doesn’t matter. Organisation is supreme. And the issue will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the party…I cannot set a time frame. That the Congress leadership will decide…the only criteria is whether the decision will strengthen the party or weaken it…If tough decisions are to be made…they will be taken. If an agreement is to be arrived at…that will be done. On one side is a senior and experienced leader who has held many posts…at the state level, national level and in the organisation, and on the other is a young, popular, energetic and active leader. We need both,” the senior Congress leader said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

On Thursday, in an interview to NDTV, Gehlot had called Pilot a ‘gaddar’ (traitor) and said that the Congress leadership can never make him the CM. Replying to his remarks, Gehlot’s former deputy said that such “mud-slinging” would not help. The Rajasthan unit of the Congress has been split into two factions — one led by Sachin Pilot, the other by Gehlot — ever since the former’s failed attempt at a mutiny that almost brought down Gehlot’s government in 2020.

The controversy comes just days before Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan on December 4, where elections are due next year, and the party leadership is keen that the feud between the two does not cast a shadow or disturb it in any way.