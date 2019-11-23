Ashok Gehlot questions morality of revoking President’s rule, Maharashtra government formation

Updated: November 23, 2019 10:49:39 AM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned the morality of revoking the President’s rule and swearing-in of the chief minister and deputy chief minister in Maharashtra. Gehlot said both the chief minister and deputy chief minister were “guilt conscious” and raised doubt whether they would be able to deliver good governance.

Also read| Maharashtra stunner: President’s Rule revoked at 5.47 AM

Referring to the political development in Maharashtra, Gehlot asked what morality was there in the sudden revocation of President’s rule and such swearing-in. “Which direction are they taking democracy to?” Gehlot asked on Twitter, adding that people would teach a lesson to the BJP on an appropriate time.

Gehlot said he was doubtful whether Devendra Fadnavis would be successful as a chief minister and deliver good governance, adding that the people of Maharashtra would suffer.

