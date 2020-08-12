Ashok Gehlot performed operation on ‘Operation Lotus’ to teach BJP a lesson: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena said that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot performed an operation on ‘Operation Lotus’ and taught the BJP a lesson.

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday took a dig at the failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party in its attempts to allegedly bring down the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. The party, in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot performed an operation on ‘Operation Lotus’ and taught the BJP a lesson.

The Shiv Sena’s reaction comes days after a meeting between rebel Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi signalled an amicable resolution of the Rajasthan political crisis.

“Even in Maharashtra, the early morning operation had failed. At least now, the BJP should learn a lesson. The new date of operation in Maharashtra by some fake doctors is September,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said in sarcastic comments.

The Shiv Sena also alleged that the BJP is busy trying to destabilise governments in states not run by the party.

“The coronavirus pandemic is showing no sign of going away, unemployment is growing and the economy is in shambles. Instead of reviving it, the BJP is busy toppling opposition governments. Isn’t this a sign of political mental illness?” the party sought to know.

“Like Gabbar Singh of (film) ‘Sholay’, a terror of ‘Operation Lotus’ has been created. But with the operation failing in Rajasthan, it is the defeat of political perversity,” the editorial said.

Targeting Sachin Pilot, Shiv Sena said, “Pilot proved to be a weak player against Gehlot”.

“Gehlot did everything to save his government, he used all methods like the BJP when it works to topple other governments,” the Marathi daily said.

Pilot was sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan and RPCC chief last month after he openly revolted against Ashok Gehlot. He returned to the party fold on Monday after the Congress leadership’s assurance that his grievances will be addressed, ending a month-long political crisis in the state.