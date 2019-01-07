Ashok Gehlot launches scathing attack on the BJP

They have no answers so they started attacking the Congress president.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said people within the BJP have started believing that “only two people are running the country and not just the party”. He said recent statements of BJP Union Minister Nitin Gadkari indicated that BJP members and supporters would desert the party soon. “People have understood that bare words buy no barley. No concrete work was done by the saffron party,” Gehlot told reporters here after felicitating former state Congress president Shobha Ram.

“People in BJP have started believing that Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are ruling the country and not the BJP,” he said. Speaking on the BJP’s preparations in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gehlot said the BJP has ‘money power’ but it lacks ethics. He said the BJP gave five years of misrule to the state and failed to fulfil promises it made before coming to power at the Centre. “They are exposed. They could not fulfill any of the promises. They have no answers so they started attacking the Congress president.

You will see a wave in favour of Congress,” he said. On alleged irregularities in loan waiver scheme that came to light after names of farmers who never took loans featured in a list of beneficiaries in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, Gehlot said it was a scam of the previous BJP government. “We have just formed the government. It is unfortunate to raise allegations against the Congress. We have complaint about the large scam done by the BJP government,” he said.